Selena Gomez stunned on the red carpet for ‘Dolittle’! The pop star was spotted sharing a laugh with co-star Robert Downey Jr. at the premiere.

Selena Gomez, 27, has so much to celebrate this week! The pop star looked pretty in pink at the Dolittle premiere on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Los Angeles. And after lending her voice as the character of Betsy in the film, the former Disney star stunned in a form-fitting turtle top with bold style skirt. She paired the tight top with a black skirt that was cinched in at the waist before flaring out into a unique design. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer accessorized her stellar red carpet look with diamond drop earrings and various rings on her fingers. Selena’s brunette tresses were slicked back off of her face into a bun and she kept her glam natural and dewy. The former Disney star’s makeup saw lightly brushed pink lids, a sweep of blush on her cheeks and a red lip.

Joining Selena was the star of the movie, Robert Downey, Jr, 54. Robert looked very dapper dressed in a navy patterned shirt with a velour jacket of the same color. He completed his look with a pair of trousers, sneakers and a pair of shades. The duo looked in high spirits as they walked the red carpet with their castmates, posing together and sharing laughs and smiles during their big event. The actor was joined by his long-term wife, Susan Downey, who acted as a producer on the movie. What a talented power couple!

This movie premiere follows Selena’s release of her latest album Rare, which was released on Friday, Jan. 10! After nearly five years, Selena finally released her first album since 2015’s Revival, and held an album release party with iHeartRadio, the evening before Selena’s new music dropped. Along with her hit singles “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” the singer showcased the 13-song LP in a special sneak peek of what she’s called her most “honest” music yet.

Selena first teased her new music by posting a series of baby photos to her social media. There was a significance to this trip down Selena’s memory lane. “The baby photos that I was teasing along with new images from what I was about to release,” she told iHeartRadio.

“I knew that ‘Look at Her Now’ was coming right after ‘Lose You to Love Me.’ So it just felt like one of those moments where you could step back and say this is insane that I’ve walked through what I’ve walked through, and becoming who I’m becoming. And I know I’m not done figuring everything out, and I’ll make more mistakes and all that, but it’s so great to take a second and realize that and be proud that I’ve gone through a lot of things and I’ve come out the other side stronger.”