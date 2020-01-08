Selena Gomez’s Desire To Have A BF After Moving On From Justin Bieber Inspired A New Song

Selena Gomez is single, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t yearn for a man every once in a while. In fact, her desire to be in a relationship again inspired an entire unreleased song called ‘I Want A Boyfriend’!

Selena Gomez has worked with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter on music for years, and they opened up about working with her in a profile for Wall Street Journal. Julia explained the trio’s songwriting process, and opened up about a particular track that they wrote while Sel was single, following a breakup from Justin Bieber. “I’ll text her and say, ‘What kind of mood are you in?’ One time she responded, ‘I’m feeling strong and happy,’ and then she said at the end of the text, ‘I really just want a boyfriend.’ I thought we should do a song about it,” Julia explained. “She got to the studio, and it all started flowing together.”

The song, which was never released, was called “I Want a Boyfriend,” and Julia revealed the deeper meaning behind it. “One of the lyrics is about a fine line between a want and a need,” she revealed. “Yes, she wants a boyfriend, but it’s not a need. She’s okay on her own, and we all should be, too.” However, as of right now, Selena hasn’t found that boyfriend. “I’ve been single for over two years now,” the singer, who split from The Weeknd in Oct. 2017, confirmed. After the breakup, she was linked to Justin again for a few months, but it fizzled out by the beginning of March 2018.

Justin went on to marry Hailey Baldwin, and his decision to move on inspired the first single off of Selena’s upcoming album, Rare, “Lose You to Love Me,” which she also wrote with Julia and Justin. Julia revealed that they penned the track on Valentine’s Day, and Justin added, “I prefer when someone gets autobiographical. Every single song we did on this album came out of her life and emotions and feelings.”

So far, Selena has only released “Lose You to Love Me” and another Bieber-inspired track, “Look At Her Now,” from Rare, but fans will get to hear the whole thing when it comes out on Jan. 10. With song titles like “Vulnerable,” “Cut You Off” and “Crowded Room,” it certainly seems like this is going to be quite an emotional journey!