Selena Gomez Rocks Cozy Fleece PJs & Celebrates A White Christmas Ahead Of Album Release

Comfy and cozy, is she! Selena Gomez had a busy Christmas, signing the art for her upcoming album ‘Rare’ just weeks before it’s January 10th release date!

Selena Gomez, 27, was as cozy as could be and had a beautiful white Christmas as her stunning backdrop while signing the art for her upcoming album, Rare. The singer took to Instagram on Dec. 26 with a carousel post that featured a trove of album covers strewn around her table during her Christmas getaway! The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress looked comfy in blush pink fleece pajamas while going makeup free for the slew of photos she posted to her social media account. “Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your close loved ones,” she began the caption to her post. “4,000 down 6,000 more to go RARE is coming out Jan 10th.”

The snaps of Selena enjoying Christmas while still working hard to promote her next album comes merely weeks after she announced its title! Selena gave her fans an early Christmas gift on Dec. 12 when she took to Instagram to make the announcement fans had been waiting for. After teasing her fans with new songs, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” the singer released the name of her new album: Rare. “Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th,” she posted to Instagram. “It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made, and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart. You can preorder RARE now.”

Rare marks Selena’s triumphant return to music, roughly four-and-a-half years since her last studio album, Revival — released in October 2015. So far, Selena’s fans have shown nothing but love for her incredibly raw, personal music. She even made a return to the stage, opening up the American Music Awards on Nov. 24 with an emotional performance of “Lose You To Love Me” and a rousing rendition of “Look At Her Now.” With these 2019 musical teases, Selena seems poised for 2020!

Fans loved seeing Selena continuing on with her musical passion and cannot wait to hear her full work on Rare. Though the white Christmas was definitely a welcome celebration for the songstress, she’s still hard at work for her fans. We cannot wait to see Selena take on 2020 and this exciting new chapter of her life!