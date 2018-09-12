Hailey Baldwin & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sign With BareMinerals — First Pics

Congrats are in order for the stunning Hailey Baldwin and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who are the newest beauty ambassadors for bareMinerals! See why they are partnering with the brand below.

Hailey Baldwin, 21, is the new Clean Beauty Ambassador for bareMinerals, the brand announced on Sept. 12. “Becoming a bareMinerals ambassador is a natural fit because it aligns perfectly with how I choose to live my life,” Hailey said in a statement. “Clean beauty in all its forms is important to me and I love the fact that bareMinerals can deliver on this promise and still create products that are amazing for skin. I was raised to embrace a healthy lifestyle, which involved everything from eating organic food to treating people around me with compassion. I’m excited that my partnership with bareMinerals allows me to celebrate a world I already embrace every day. My Power of Good message is to be full of kindness and free of cruelty.” Justin Bieber must be proud!

BareMinerals products contain SPF but are free of chemical sunscreen, as well as free from nasty ingredients like formaldehyde, mineral oil, microbeads, parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, triclosan, and triclocarban. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was also named a Beauty Ambassador, and said, “I love brands that celebrate beauty in a positive way and I’m proud to be a part of bareMinerals. As a working mother, I need reliable products that are impactful and are also good for my skin, and bareMinerals delivers. The Power of Good campaign not only values products that make a difference, but also shows how feeling good and doing good can impact people around you.” Rosie also has a partnership with Moroccanoil hair care.

Hailey and Rosie join current ambassador, Black Mirror and Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, as well as expert makeup artist Nikki DeRoest.