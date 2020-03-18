Olivia Culpo, Bella Hadid & More Stars Warm Up For Spring In Denim Dresses

Spring has finally come into full bloom, and that means fresh new styles to rock while you take in the warm weather! From Olivia Culpo to Bella Hadid and more stars in between, these are the hottest denim dresses to rock this season!

No matter what season it is, denim is the one trend that never goes out of style. Some of our favorite celebrities sport denim all the time, in a variety of ways. One trend, in particular, that the stars love is denim dresses! And this look is having a major resurgence this season. Whether it’s in the classic blue hue or given a splash of new color, denim dresses accentuate each figure to perfection and bring out their best assets. Regardless if you’re out and about on the town or heading to a fun-filled concert, these stars are here to give you the style inspiration for the season!

One star who was itching to get into the spring spirit was Emmy Rossum! The former Shameless actress, 33, showed off her denim dress when she went for a walk in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2018. Emmy’s simple but fashionable button-down dress was the perfect spring look, featuring a white T-shirt underneath. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of white Keds, sunglasses, and her cross-body bag draped over her shoulder as she enjoyed some sun on the brisk day!

Of course, it wasn’t just Emmy getting in on the fashion trend! Supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, was spotted out in NYC on June 3 and looked amazing in a white Fenty Denim Corset Dress, which featured a baggy top, with cinched sides that highlighted Bella’s tiny waist. The outfit also featured a skintight mini skirt, paired with neon green Fenty The Affair Minty Fresh Pumps, silver Jenny Bird Startlet Hoop Earrings, & Fenty Guarded Mask Sunglasses. Bella looked simultaneously so high-fashion and on trend for her day out!

Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo, 27, rocked the trend at Bella’s older sister, Gigi Hadid’s, 24th birthday party on April 22 in NYC. Olivia chose to wear an Unravel Oversized Denim Jacket as a dress, unzipping the front halfway, so that one side hung off of her shoulder. She paired the baggy, but super short and sexy dress with a pair of knee-high dazzling crystal Jimmy Choo Mavis Boots, a thick crystal neckerchief and a pair of diamond hoop earrings.

Along with the aforementioned looks, there are so many great denim dresses to check out! To see some of your favorite stars working their best denim dresses, click through the gallery above!