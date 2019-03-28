Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift & More Stars Making High-Waisted Jeans Look Hot As Hell

Who said mom jeans couldn’t be stylish? Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and Bella Hadid are just a few of the celebrities who’ve effortlessly pulled off high-rise denim!

High-waisted jeans have gotten a bad rap for decades, but they’ve received the love they deserve in recent years. TBH, if we could permanently eradicate low-rise jeans from society, we’d be happy. Your mom knew what she was doing in the ’80s – higher rises are easier to keep up, they sit more comfortably on your hips, they make your legs look longer and they look good on virtually everyone.

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely radiant when she was spotted on the set of her new movie, Hustlers, and her costume included a pair of super high-waisted jeans. The dark denim fit her live a glove. And wearing a fur coat, stiletto boots, and a Juicy tee didn’t hurt, either! The first time we spotted her on the set of the upcoming film, which follows a group of strippers who turn the table on their Wall Street clients, she was also wearing high-waisted jeans! That time, they were crisp white and paired with massive, platform heels. Love it.

As with every trend, celebrities have already made the mom jean a staple in their closets. Kendall Jenner can frequently be seen out and about in a pair of high-waisted jeans, which she usually pairs with a crop top. Ashley Graham has also sported high-rise pants, sometimes opting to tuck a t-shirt into the waistline for a cleaner look.

When you think about high-waisted silhouettes however, there’s one celebrity in particular that usually comes to mind. Taylor Swift has basically created an entire wardrobe around high-rise clothing. From skirts to bikini bottoms, she’s constantly covering her belly button, so of course her pants wouldn’t be low-rise either. She’s even publicly professed her love for the style, admitting in a video for Vogue that her favorite trend of all-time is “high-waisted stuff.” Same girl!