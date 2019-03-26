Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Curves In Skin-Tight White Jeans & Low-Cut Top – See Sexy Pics

Jennifer Lopez was looking white-hot on the set of her new movie, ‘Hustlers’, and A-Rod definitely agreed. He was by her side any time she wasn’t filming in this sexy outfit.

We’re calling it — Hustlers is going to be the movie of the year! Jennifer Lopez was the latest actress to get spotted filming the highly-anticipated stripper heist movie (you read that right), and she looked absolutely perfect. JLo hit the set in New York City on March 26 with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in tow, wearing the sexiest costume: a pair of impossibly tight, white jeans, a low-cut tank top, and sparkly platform heels. Now, we could totally see JLo wearing this outfit in real life, but it’s clear that she’s on set. These pics were taken at a “local mall,” presumably the Manhattan Mall in Herald Square (the only actual mall in Manhattan). Check out two pics of JLo during the shoot below!

A-Rod very much appreciated her sexy outfit. He joined her between scenes, and in some pics, was seen resting his hand on her famous booty. Before filming began, A-Rod raved about his new fiancée in the sweetest note on Instagram. “This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, Hustlers,” he captioned a pic of her. “I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project.” Aww!

We recently saw one of JLo’s Hustlers co-stars, Constance Wu, out and about in character, too. The Crazy Rich Asians star was barely recognizable in her crazy outfit. She’s usually so polished, but for this character, she has to wear ripped jeans, booties, a hoodie, and a ratty fur coat. Her character also has blunt bangs, and a penchant for blue eyeshadow.

Along with JLo and Constance, Hustlers also stars Julia Stiles, Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Trace Lysette, and Cardi B, making her film debut!