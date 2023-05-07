Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Share Kiss As They Marry For 2nd Time In Cabo: Photos

Simone Biles shared a kiss with husband Jonathan Owens after their romantic wedding ceremony in Cabo! The gymnast, 26, and football player, 27, looked so in love as they were surrounded by their friends and family for their special day which came just two weeks after their legal wedding ceremony in Houston, Texas in the photos released. Simone was seen linking arms with her father Ronald Biles, who, with her mother Nellie, adopted Simone at age 6, along with her younger sister Adria.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist looked absolutely gorgeous for her big day as she wore a lace and tulle gown. The sleeveless number included floral details along the top portion of the fitted bodice, along with a flowy, full skirt that was fit for royalty. She added a sheer tulle veil on top of her head, staying out of place as she locked lips with her husband after the ceremony, which was officiated by her uncle Paul.

Jonathan was also looking handsome for the occasion, opting to go with a beige colored suit instead of black to marry his bride again. He appeared to accessorize with some bling of his own, sporting diamond stud earrings as well as a floral corsage while he held hands with Simone during the vow portion of the wedding ceremony.

Ahead of the big day, Simone dazzled in a short sequin mini for her rehearsal dinner with Jonathan. The pair were seen holding hands as they practiced standing at the alter, ensuring everything would go smoothly before their actual wedding celebration.

The couple both took to Instagram on Saturday, April 22 to announce that they legally tied the knot at a courthouse before their scheduled Mexico wedding ceremony and reception. “Ido 🤍 officially owen,” wrote Simone posted alongside a carousel of images, showing off her stunning first Galia Lahav gown that included a long tiered ruffled skirt as well as a plunging halter. “Wifey got a great ring to it… First day of forever,” Jonathan wrote back in the comments. In a separate comment to a fan, Simone also explained why the two married before heading down to Mexico: “We had to get married “legally” here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she said.