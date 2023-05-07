Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Share Kiss As They Marry For 2nd Time In Cabo: Photos

Simone Biles glowed as the wed the love of her life Jonathan Owens again in Mexico, just two weeks after their legal ceremony in Houston.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 7, 2023 10:34AM EDT
View gallery
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Simone Biles shared a kiss with husband Jonathan Owens after their romantic wedding ceremony in Cabo! The gymnast, 26, and football player, 27, looked so in love as they were surrounded by their friends and family for their special day which came just two weeks after their legal wedding ceremony in Houston, Texas in the photos released. Simone was seen linking arms with her father Ronald Biles, who, with her mother Nellie, adopted Simone at age 6, along with her younger sister Adria.

Simone Biles wed Jonathan Owens again on May 6, 2023 in Cabo. (HEM / BACKGRID)

The four-time Olympic gold medalist looked absolutely gorgeous for her big day as she wore a lace and tulle gown. The sleeveless number included floral details along the top portion of the fitted bodice, along with a flowy, full skirt that was fit for royalty. She added a sheer tulle veil on top of her head, staying out of place as she locked lips with her husband after the ceremony, which was officiated by her uncle Paul.

Jonathan was also looking handsome for the occasion, opting to go with a beige colored suit instead of black to marry his bride again. He appeared to accessorize with some bling of his own, sporting diamond stud earrings as well as a floral corsage while he held hands with Simone during the vow portion of the wedding ceremony.

Ahead of the big day, Simone dazzled in a short sequin mini for her rehearsal dinner with Jonathan. The pair were seen holding hands as they practiced standing at the alter, ensuring everything would go smoothly before their actual wedding celebration.

The couple both took to Instagram on Saturday, April 22 to announce that they legally tied the knot at a courthouse before their scheduled Mexico wedding ceremony and reception. “Ido 🤍 officially owen,” wrote Simone posted alongside a carousel of images, showing off her stunning first Galia Lahav gown that included a long tiered ruffled skirt as well as a plunging halter. “Wifey got a great ring to it… First day of forever,” Jonathan wrote back in the comments. In a separate comment to a fan, Simone also explained why the two married before heading down to Mexico: “We had to get married “legally” here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she said.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad