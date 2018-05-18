Lisa Stelly: 5 Things To Know About Jack Osbourne’s Estranged Wife

Jack Osbourne’s wife of 6 years Lisa Stelly has filed for divorce. Here’s all the details on her and this marriage’s dissolution.

Fans were shocked on Friday, May 18, when news surfaced that Jack Osbourne, 32, and his wife Lisa Stelly, 31, have decided to end their marriage. The reality star and his soon-to-be ex have 3 children together, the youngest of which was born in February. What happened here!? We’re dying to know. In light of this surprising news, let’s get to know Lisa a little better.

1) She’s an LA native and an actress, naturally! This gorgeous brunette started out as a model but she soon progressed to some acting gigs. She’s even starred in a few music videos for Green Day! Considering Jack’s rock ‘n’ roll roots with his dad Ozzy Osbourne, it sounds like these 2 were destined to meet.

2) Lisa married Jack in 2012. The ceremony took place in Hawaii, just 6 months after they welcomed their daughter Pearl together. Despite Jack’s fame, the nuptials were a pretty private affair with only 50 guests. Jack’s equally famous sister Kelly Osbourne was one of Lisa’s bridesmaids for the special day.

3) Since starting a family, she has become something of an entrepreneur. She started a sprinkle company called Fancy Sprinkles. They specialize in a wide array of bright and colorful shapes and sizes, which we’re imaging really make a cake pop! Hey, if you’re going to get into a business, you can do far worse than sprinkles!

4) Lisa also runs a lifestyle blog. Since around 2015, she’s been working on RaddestMom.com, a site that specializes in pointers for young moms, as well as dieting tips and crafty projects! So fun!

5) After news of their divorce get out, Jack and Lisa shared a statement for fans that reads in part: “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that.”