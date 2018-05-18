Jack Osbourne’s Wife Files For Divorce After 6 Years Of Marriage & 3 Kids Together

So sad! Jack Osbourne’s wife of six years Lisa Stelly has filed for divorce from the former reality star. We’ve got the details on why they split just three months after welcoming their third child.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s son Jack, 32, is sadly going to be a single man again as his wife of six years Lisa Stelly, 32, just filed paperwork to divorce him on May 18. The couple has three young kids together and just welcomed daughter Minnie Theodora in February of this year. That’s just three months ago and now they’re splitting! In documents obtained by The Blast, Lisa cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split and is asking for spousal support as well as joint legal and physical custody of their kids, which in addition to Minnie include daughters Pearl Clementine, 6, and Andy Rose, 2.

The couple tied the knot in Hawaii on Oct. 7, 2012 six months after welcoming Pearl. Their intimate ceremony included less than 50 people, mainly family and friends while Jack’s sister Kelly, 33, served as a bridesmaid. Lisa has been by Jack’s side through plenty of highs and lows, including when he finished a stellar third place on Dancing With The Stars in 2013’s season 17, to when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012. That heartbreaking condition made his triumph as a ballroom dancer all the more special, as before his diagnosis he had dealt with experiencing numbness in his legs, stomach issues and even blindness in one eye.

Jack revealed the whirlwind of his life as he became a first-time parent and found out that he had MS within a month’s time in a 2016 interview with PEOPLE. “My daughter was born three weeks after I got diagnosed with MS. There’s this weird association with my life before being a parent and my life before MS. It basically happened at the same time. I do as many things as I can as far as being physically active and doing stuff with the kids. I almost feel like I can’t waste time.”

Jack just showed off an Instagram pic of Lisa on May 13, thanking her for being a wonderful mom. She was also featured in a pic with him, their baby daughter and his rocker dad and sis Kelly all looking quite happy on April 4. He captioned the snap, “I really love everyone in this photo.” Oddly, Lisa hasn’t posted any pics of Jack on her IG account since March of 2017, even though she shares tons of photos of their kids. Lisa claimed in her filing that the couple separated on May 4.