Dale Moss: 5 Things To Know About The Guy Who Clare Is Falling Hard For On ‘The Bachelorette’

Clare Crawley is making no secret of the fact that she’s falling fast for Dale Moss on ‘The Bachelorette’ — even after just TWO rose ceremonies!

From the very first moment that Clare Crawley met Dale Moss on night one of The Bachelorette, she was smitten. “I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” she said after he stepped out of the limo. Although Clare has tried to form connections with the other men on her season, there’s just no mistaking the fact that she’s head over heels for Dale.

Unfortunately, her feelings for Dale have started to take a toll, as the other men have taken notice. Some of the guys have started to grow frustrated over how things are playing out, and previews make it clear that things are about to take a wild turn during the Nov. 5 episode. As we wait to see how it all goes down, here’s more to know about Dale:

1. He was a professional athlete. Dale played one year of football at the South Dakota State University, and signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He played on the practice squad for a few months, but was released from the team that same year. He was also briefly on the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was let go from them by Nov. 2012, as well. From the end of 2012 until mid-2013, Dale was part of the practice squad for the Chicago Bears, but the team waived him in June 2013. He spent two months with the Carolina Panthers before being waived by them, as well. He briefly played for the Arena Football League in 2014.

2. Football isn’t the only sport he excelled at. In high school, Dale participated in basketball and track, in addition to football. He also played four years of basketball at South Dakota State.

3. He works with the Special Olympics. Dale is a global ambassador for the Special Olympics. His passion for the organization stemmed from his sister, Amber, who woke up unable to walk when she was just five years old. She was a participant in the Special Olympics as a child, which is how Dale got involved with the organization himself.

4. He’s close with his family. Dale is definitely a family man. His mother passed away unexpectedly back in 2016, but he says that he’ll always remember a valuable lesson that she taught him: “Follow [your] passions and nothing is impossible if you work hard.”

5. He founded a sports PR company & has worked as a model. Dale founded Moss Martin Media, a video production and creative agency working with some of the world’s top sports, fitness, fashion and lifestyle brands, in 2014. He is also represented by the Wihelmina International modeling agency, where he first signed in 2015.