‘The Bachelorette’ Trailer: The Guys Claim Dale ‘Isn’t Who He Says He Is’ After Clare Falls For Him

In a wild new look at season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette’, Clare falls hard for Dale Moss — and the other guys threaten to walk out as the show takes a wild turn they never expected!

After weeks of rumors about what’s to come on season 16 of The Bachelorette, a very telling look at the new season is here. The new trailer dropped on Oct. 12, just one day before the show’s premiere. In the two minute clip, we see Clare meeting her suitors, and instantly connecting with one man, Dale Moss. “I definitely feel like I just met my husband!” she exclaims after he introduces himself.

From there, though, the drama ensues. As the season progresses, it appears that Clare gets into it with one contestant. “I expected more from the oldest Bachelorette ever!” he yells, while storming off-camera. Clare is nearly in tears as she angrily responds, “I don’t care what I’ve done. To sit there and say, ‘You’re the oldest Bachelorette’ — guess what, I’m the oldest Bachelorette that’s standing here, that’s 39 and single, because I didn’t settle for men. like. that.”

Then, one guy threatens to blow up Clare and Dale’s entire relationship. “It’s only a matter of time before Dale realizes the truth,” he says. “That Dale’s maybe not who Clare thinks he is.” However, it doesn’t appear that Clare is too bothered by the concern….because another clip shows her snuggling in bed with him!

It’s clear that the other men aren’t thrilled about Clare seemingly settling on Dale so quickly. “Wanna get crazy, let’s get crazy. How about the 15 of us walk out?” someone suggests. The rest of the footage reveals that the season shakes out in a completely unconventional way. “I didn’t expect the process to be cut short,” one guy says. The men are also left wondering whether or not a new Bachelorette will be brought in for them. “The path we’re on right now doesn’t end well — for you, for the guys, for anybody,” Chris Harrison tells Clare, who’s in tears. “Congratulations. You just blew up The Bachelorette.”

Clare was first confirmed as the Bachelorette back in March, but just as her season was about to start filming, the coronavirus hit the United States. The country went into lockdown, and Clare’s season was postponed indefinitely. However, the men who had been cast on the show had already been announced to the public at that time.

After following proper protocols and quarantine regulations, The Bachelorette was able to resume filming at the La Qunita Resort & Club in mid-July. During the months of hiatus, Chris Harrison confirmed that some of the men had been re-cast due to the break in filming. By the beginning of August, reports began surfacing that something unexpected had happened during filming, which led to Clare being replaced by Tayshia Adams as the lead. Tayshia did not appear in the new trailer.

The journey to love for Clare has certainly had its ups and downs. She was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. She followed that up with two unsuccessful appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, and then a return to the franchise for Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. Clare thought she had finally found love with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after filming, and they even got engaged at the Winter Games reunion. However, they split after just a few more months together.

Meanwhile, Tayshia was first seen on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. She was left heartbroken when he dumped her after their fantasy suite date to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph. After getting over the heartbreak, though, Tayshia went on Bachelor in Paradise during summer 2019 and started dating John Paul Jones. Their fun fling was short-lived, though, and she was left hoping to find love once again.