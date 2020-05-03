‘BIP’s Ashley & Jared Say Clare Crawley Will Be A Great Bachelorette: ‘She Knows What She Wants’

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon talked to HL about all things Bachelor Nation, and revealed their thoughts on Clare as the new Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation fan-favorites Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively, while social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair revealed why they believe Clare Crawley will be a great Bachelorette star. “She stands up for herself like no other. She believes that she deserves love. She is very confident in herself and I think she’s going to call out guys when they’re not treating her right,” Ashely told us. Jared then added it will make for “great” television. “She also knows what she wants and she’s going to go after what she wants,” he said.

When asked how Clare was doing, amid filming for her season of The Bachelorette being put on-hold, Ashley said she was hopeful. “She’s doing well! I didn’t talk to her specifically about the wait but I think she’s just excited and hopes that they have a lot of good quality men for her when she does get there,” she dished. It comes as Clare seemingly threw shade at Matt James, a contestant on her upcoming season of the reality show. The hunky 28-year-old is well known as former Bachie star Tyler Cameron‘s BFF and an active member of the “Quarantine Crew,” however he also runs a charity called ABC Food Tours.

While giving interviews about the organization, which takes kids from underserved elementary schools to restaurants in their local communities, Matt opened up about his thoughts on Clare — and she wasn’t happy. “If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season,’ she wrote. ‘You are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime,” the 39-year-old tweeted on April 25. She also added, “Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me.”

If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

Matt’s fans were quick to jump to his defense, however Jared told HL he doesn’t believe Clare was criticizing Matt directly. “To be fair, I’m not sure if she was just shading Matt. From what I heard, there were a few of the guys that were going on Cameo,” he said. “Clare is old school so of course it’s going to bother her if a guy is on there doing interviews.”