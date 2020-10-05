With just over a week away until Clare Crawley’s debut episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ she’s seen weeping in a new promo, as other male contestants cry as well and threaten to leave.

However ultimately long or short Clare Crawley‘s journey as The Bachelorette may be, it looks like it will crammed tight with plenty of drama. A new promo dropped on Oct. 5, just eight days ahead of the season premiere on ABC. Unlike previous seasons which showed the star on one on one and group dates with far flung exotic locations, Clare’s was filmed at a resort in La Quinta, CA near Palm Springs due to COVID-19, and it appeared that both she and her contestants were left stressed out and in tears by the confinement.

The promo begins initially showing Clare in white dress walking down the beach, as the announcer’s voice over says, “Her Bachelorette journey began like no other,” as the 39-year-old then wakes up in bed alone with no makeup on, saying “quarantine day eight hundred and twenty three?” She’s referring to how filming on her season was put on hiatus in March due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Eventually when shooting resumed, Clare seemed into her status of getting wooed and desired by her suitors. She’s seen making out with several contestants while she says in a confessional, “I have been waiting way too long for these kisses.” Between quarantine postponing her season and the six years that have elapsed since she competed for — and ultimately didn’t want — Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart in season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014, Clare seems to be relishing being the Bachelorette…so far.

“Now cleared to find love. And that’s not all she’ll find,” the announcer teases as a concerned Clare is seen on camera asking, “You think all these guys here are lying to me?” One male contest wipes tears from his eyes and says “It’s just scary,” as another says, “How about the 15 of us walk out,” while video is shown of a bunch of male contestants getting out of their seats and leaving.

Host Chris Harrison then appears with a dire look on his face, declaring, “This is historic,” and is later shown helping a weeping Clare, seen in a glittering silver dress as she wipes away tears from her eyes. “Even if you think you know what happens, you’re not that ‘clare-voyant,'” the announcer says in a voiceover to end the video.

Well, many fans think they do know what happens following the fairly well documented — but not yet confirmed by ABC — drama that went on during Clare’s allegedly brief stint as the Bachelorette. It was reported that producers had contacted one of Colton Underwood‘s The Bachelor finalists Tayshia Adams, 30, in July 2020 to step in and replace Clare, after she allegedly fell hard for one her contestants early on and didn’t want to keep dating through the rest of her pool of guys. So far, Tayshia has not been featured in any of the promos, although in a previous spot, Chris dramatically told Clare, “Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.” Dun-dun-dun.