Tayshia Adams: 5 Things To Know About The Stunning ‘Bachelor Beauty

Tayshia Adams is one of the fabulous ladies hoping to win Colton Underwood’s heart on ‘The Bachelor.’ Tayshia is one to watch, so here are 5 things you need to know about her!

Tayshia Adams, 28, is one of the many women hoping to fall in love with Colton Underwood on their Bachelor journey. The gorgeous and intelligent woman from Orange, California, will have a one-on-one date during the Jan. 28 episode. So, who is Tayshia? Check out these 5 key facts to know about her!

1. Tayshia is a phlebotomist! A phlebotomist is someone who draws blood samples from patients for medical testing. “I actually love to poke people’s veins and draw their blood. So I’m probably looking at your veins when I first meet you,” Tayshia says in her introduction video.

2. She had quite the introduction. When it comes to meeting the Bachelor or Bachelorette, making a first impression is crucial. Tayshia had a whole carnival set up for when she first met Colton during The Bachelor premiere. She had games and everything! Colton and Tayshia shared a sweet kiss in Tayshia Land.

3. She’s been married before. Tayshia was previously married to Joshua Bourelle. He reportedly filed for divorce from Tayshia in Oct. 2017 after just over a year of marriage, according to Radar Online. He cited irreconcilable differences. They were both awarded all personal property in their individual possessions. Tayshia agreed to give back Joshua’s great-grandmother’s diamond, and Joshua agreed to pay Tayshia a tax-fee equalization payment of $13,000.

4. She is passionate about service. Tayshia recently completed a mission trip in Africa, according to her ABC bio. She was also a Girl Scout for 12 years and currently volunteers at her church. Colton loves to give back as well. He is the founder of the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which is committed to supporting people living with Cystic Fibrosis.

5. Tayshia loves to travel. In addition to her mission trip to Africa, she frequently posts Instagram photos of her travels to Dubai, The Bahamas, and Paris.