With the NBA season on hold, LeBron James decided to ditch the trademark beard he’d been rocking all season with the Lakers. His wife Savannah gave him an assist in helping getting him clean-shaven.

LeBron James had been growing out his beard all season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It make the already hard-man look even tougher and more fierce with all that facial hair. But the NBA season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 35-year-old has decided the facial hair needs to go, at least for now. He entrusted his wife Savannah, 33, to do the duties in shaving it off, as he shared in an Instagram stories video on April 10.

“I’ve had enough and lost my mind all at the same time!! Now if this ain’t trust I don’t know what is,” he wrote on a mirror video of him in a grooming chair in his bathroom with a black haircutting cape over him. Tory Lanez‘s “Pricey & Spicy” can be heard playing in the background as Savannah starts at the bottom of his beard with a small clippers, getting rid of the hair on his neck. His beard is THICK so she’s going to need a bigger pair when she gets up to his chin and cheeks. Savannah had on a hair-cap to make sure she didn’t accidentally get any of her locks in the way of the clippers. LA’s Mayor just extended the city’s lockdown until at least May 15, so if he changes his mind, Bron’s got time to grow the beard back while in self-quarantine.

LeBron has been passing the time at home with his family during self-isolation. He and his family have been doing TikTok videos, including one on March 22 to Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign’s song “Something New,”where they each did particular dance move with their arms for a couple of seconds before the next family member was up. LeBron and Savannah’s kids Bronny, 15, Bryce, 12, and Zhuri, 5, have all been taking part, including their most recent family TikTok on Apr. 9 where the entire “James Gang” as Bron calls it did a choreographed routine to Drake‘s hit tune “Toosie Slide.”

LeBron was sporting the bushy beard on Apr. 8 during a video conference call with NBA reporters, which came nearly four weeks after the eague suspended it’s season over the coronavirus pandemic. Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on March 11, followed shortly thereafter by his teammate Donovan Mitchell. Bron told reporters, “I don’t know if I will be able to have any closure,” as his Lakers were in first place in the Western Conference and many thought the team would go on to win the 2020 NBA championships.

He also alluded to the Jan. 26 death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, 41, in a helicopter crash. “Everything that we’ve been going through this season, just the ups and downs — not only on the floor, but off the floor; everything that we’ve had to endure as the Laker faithful and us as players and the coaching staff and the organization, it’s been so much,” LeBron said. “So, closure? No. But to be proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish to this point, I’ll be able to look back and be like, ‘OK, we did something special in that small period of time.'”