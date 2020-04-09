LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri, 5, Expertly Does A Split As Family Takes On Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ On TikTok

LeBron James’ daughter, Zhuri showed off her impressive flexibility as his entire family did the ‘Toosie Slide’ choreography for TikTok while in quarantine!

LeBron James and his family are getting their groove on in quarantine! The LA Lakers forward, 35, gathered his family up for a special, choreographed TikTok captured on his son, Bryce‘s, 12, account. In the clip, the James family — including Bryce, LeBron’s wife Savannah, 33, eldest son Bronny, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 5 — staggered themselves so that the camera could capture all of them. As the opening beats of Drake‘s hit tune, “Toosie Slide,” started to play, LeBron’s youngest, Zhuri, showed off how flexible she is with a full split! Then, the entire family went into the dance moves, kicking up their feet and sliding across the floor!

It was yet another fun activity the James family got the chance to do while they stay safely inside during California’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it isn’t the first TikTok challenge the family has done together! On March 22, LeBron, his wife, and three kiddos lined up, one after the other, to do the “Something New” challenge on TikTok, set to the song by Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign. In the clip, LeBron kicked off the dance train, followed by Bronny, Savannah, Bryce, and finally ending with little Zhuri — how’s dance moves were some of the best and cutest of the bunch!

LeBron, who’s known for being incredibly close to and proud of his family, has been featuring on social media what he’s been up to with his young kids. Zhuri has actually become a star of the NBA player’s cute videos! On March 26, the five-year-old showed her dad how much she’d refined her skills with a baton and ribbon while performing rhythmic gymnastics. As she twirled with her makeshift prop, LeBron marveled at his daughter’s skill. “Cool, she’s focused,” he observed of the five-year-old, who went on to explain how she had fashioned her new ribbon by using a toy and ribbon at home.

LeBron and his family have been diligently observing California’s stay-at-home orders for a number of weeks. But for LeBron, spending time with his family has clearly been a highlight of his time away from the basketball court. Much like LeBron’s fans, we cannot wait to see what his family shares next!