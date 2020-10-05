Chris Harrison Teases An ‘Extraordinarily Different’ Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’: Clare ‘Knows What She Wants’

We’re days away from the premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’ & Chris Harrison teased that it will be ‘extraordinarily different’ from what we’re used to!

If Chris Harrison knows one thing for sure, season 16 of The Bachelorette, which premieres on October 13, will be the most “dramatic, explosive” season ever. That’s right! The show’s beloved host spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview in partnership with Kelley Blue Book, and teased an “intense” season with Clare Crawley as the leading lady.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more excited to watch a show back with Bachelor Nation than I am this season with Clare because I always know what happens — I’m there, but this season felt so extraordinarily different. It’s so intense. It’s so emotional,” Chris told HL. “We were all so ready to be there. Clare was so excited, she had been waiting for months to do this. The guys were really chomping at the bit, and I think we were all craving just the intimacy and emotion that we got to finally explore.”

He added that this season of The Bachelorette has a Bachelor In Paradise-feel to it, because there’s no traveling. “Because we don’t leave, there’s an intensity and a level of emotion we don’t usually have,” Chris said. “It definitely has a different feel and in many ways it’s good… it’s almost better.”

When it comes to Clare as the leading lady, Chris said that she “is very emotional” and forward with her feelings. “You never have to ask the question, ‘What’s Claire thinking?’ She expresses herself, you know where she stands, she’s not afraid to speak her mind. For me as a producer and as a host, it was easy to work with her because I’ve known her for six years, I know what her emotional buttons are,” he explained.

The host continued, “She’s a very strong woman. She knows what she wants. She’s ready for it now. She wasn’t here for the pageantry in the pomp and circumstance, she was here to find the love of her life. And nothing was going to stop her from doing that.” In the end, Chris promised fans would get “the most dramatic and explosive season ever,” and even added that the super tease in the end of episode one will blow your mind!

