‘The Bachelorette’: Clare Crawley Makes Out With 2 Suitors & Demands ‘Respect’ In New Promo

A new promo for season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette’ shows the first footage from Clare Crawley’s season — including a shot of her making out with more than one of her suitors!

Things are heating up between Clare Crawley in a new teaser for The Bachelorette, which was released on Sept. 1. For the first time, scenes from Clare’s season, which premieres on Oct. 13, have been revealed. The promo shows Clare meeting some of her men on night one, and even kissing one of them. Later on, she full-on makes out with yet another guy, who, based on previously-released photos of potential cast members, appears to be Dale Moss.

The teaser actually begins with footage of Clare during Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. Clare famously told Juan Pablo off after he dumped her at the final rose ceremony. “I would never want my children having a father like you,” she says. “I want respect.” This leads into Keke Palmer singing an incredible rendition of “Respect,” which plays in the background of the entire promo.

“I have so much to share, I have so much to give,” Clare reveals in a voiceover. “I want that with a man. I know what ‘m looking for and I’m so ready for this.” This new sneak peek comes just one day after ABC released another teaser that featured Clare. So far, there has been no mention of Tayshia Adams in any of the clips. However, it’s been widely reported that Tayshia stepped in and became a second lead for season 16 after Clare decided to leave the show.

Clare reportedly fell in love with one of her contestants, which led her to drop out from her role as Bachelorette less than two weeks into filming, according to People. Clare’s season was initially supposed to film in March, but production was delayed until mid-July amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The 39-year-old and her suitors were eventually able to quarantine and begin filming at the La Quinta Resort in California earlier this summer.

It’s been quite a journey to this point for Clare, though. After being dumped by Juan Pablo on The Bachelor in 2014, she tried to find love once again on seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise. It didn’t work out, but she remained optimistic and returned for Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. That time, she did fall in love, and even got engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard, but the romance was short-lived and they split just months later.