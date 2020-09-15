Clare Crawley admits that she’s ‘so falling in love’ with someone in a new teaser for ‘The Bachelorette,’ amid a report that claimed she was ‘basically already in love’ when ‘filming officially began.’

A new trailer for Season 16 of The Bachelorette seems to play with fans’ confusions, amid reports that Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley as the lead! Throughout the sneak peek that dropped on Sept. 14, a narrator manages to make puns sound dramatic while saying, “You want Clare-ity…You want us to Clare-ify…You want Clare-ification..But you don’t have top secret Clare-ance.” While the teaser stayed strictly ambiguous (we didn’t have top secret Clare-ance, after all), it did culminate in basically telling Clare that she just rocked the entire show.

#TheBachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 on ABC. Give us that top-secret Clare-ance already! 🌹🚨🤯 pic.twitter.com/p1abDNUICZ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 15, 2020

“Drama this soon is a little bit crazy,” Clare says at the beginning of an equally dramatic trailer, which leads to a clip in which the hair stylist drops a major bombshell: “I’m so falling in love with you.” We don’t see who she confesses this to, but it’s very interesting to hear, considering that People came out with a report in August claiming that one of the contestants “found a way to get in touch” with Clare after production halted in March of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, “by the time filming officially began,” they were basically already in love” and “no one else stood a chance,” the outlet’s source claimed.

The trailer later erupts in tension, and one of the contestants bitterly tells Clare, “We caught you in a lie.” Even Clare becomes overwhelmed in this confusing trailer, and she cries as she steals a question right from our mouths: “What is happening?” And then, Mr. Harrison gives us chills as he tells Clare, “Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.”

Meanwhile, Tayshia Adams recently celebrated her 30th birthday on Sept. 4. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@tayshiaaa)

Indeed, this doesn’t seem to be your usual season of The Bachelorette! Not only are reports claiming that Clare found love earlier than anticipated, but that she was also replaced by a Bachelor alum, Tayshia, who was a finalist on Colton Underwood’s season. However, Tayshia has yet to make an appearance in a promo for Season 16 of The Bachelorette — the show really is playing with our emotions!

In last week’s promo, fans saw Clare make out with two of her suitors. One of them even appeared to be Dale Moss, a model and former athlete with the NFL! We can’t wait to see who will ultimately end up being Clare’s soulmate.