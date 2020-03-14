‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Fires Back At Ex-BF Juan Pablo Galavis’ After Comments About Her Suitors

Clare Crawley swiftly responded to her ex-BF after he threw some serious shade at her potential suitors, and asked that he display ‘compassion and kindness’ — ouch!

The Bachelorette‘s Clare Crawley, 38, just clapped back at her ex-boyfriend Juan Pablo Galavis, 38, and we are here for it! The professional soccer player — who was also the first Latino Bachelor — had some thoughts about Clare’s potential suitors and took to Twitter to share. “I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s… I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch,” he posted on Saturday, Mar. 14.

Immediately after his tweet, a fan accused him having a “jealous and petty response” to Clare’s new season. “Jealous? I just see it FASCINATING…,” he responded, adding a winky face. Meanwhile, Clare wasn’t having any of his shady comments, and jumped in on the thread with some thoughts of her own! “And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness…” she clapped back. Yikes! Juan then seemingly tried to defend his comments, coming back with “Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare…”

We aren’t surprised to see tension between the pair, who dated on season 18 of The Bachelor way back in 2014. In one particular episode, Clare and Juan went out for a sexy nighttime ocean swim which Juan later dubbed a “mistake.” Shortly after, Clare said to him, “just tell me you love me,” and Juan had a pretty inappropriate response that lead to Clare being visibly upset. Later, it was reported he said, “I really loved f******* you.” Clare eventually made it to the final two, however, Juan ended picking fellow contestant Nikki Ferrell.

As for this season of The Bachelorette, production is officially on-hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. 🌹,” Clare wrote in an Instagram post on Mar. 13. “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! 😉❤️xoxo,” she sweetly added.