Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring From Dale Moss After Romantic Proposal On ‘The Bachelorette’

After getting engaged to Dale Moss on the Nov. 5 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Clare Crawley proudly showed off her gorgeous engagement ring from the hunky athlete.

Dale Moss proposed to Clare Crawley with the most gorgeous Neil Lane ring on the Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette! Despite just being less than two weeks into filming, Clare and Dale fell madly in love, and she accepted his romantic proposal after breaking up with the other 16 men. The stunning ring featured a rectangular stone with diamonds around the band — and, yes, it was big!

Things progressed very quickly for Dale and Clare on The Bachelorette. From the very first night they met, she admitted that she thought he would be her husband. After just one week on the show, Dale revealed in a confessional that he was “falling in love” with the Bachelorette. Finally, it got to the point where Clare couldn’t dedicate her time to the other men — she only wanted Dale.

Clare professed her love to Dale, and he told her that he loved her, too. They spent the night together, and it was clear that nobody else had a chance. Clare told the other men that she was ending her journey with them, and told Chris Harrison that she was ready for a proposal. However, she wasn’t sure if Dale was quite ready to take that step. Luckily, he was on the same page as her.

“I’m so appreciative of you,” Dale told Clare when he proposed. “The best is yet to come. I’m not going anywhere and I want to make you happy each and every day. With that being said — I’m going to do it.” At that point, Dale got down on one knee and presented Clare with the massive ring. She was in tears as she accepted the proposal and he put the ring on her hand.

Of course, Clare was devastated that she left 16 men behind when she decided to go all-in with Dale. Luckily, Chris informed the other men that there was still going to be a chance for them to find love. With less than a day’s notice, they had to make the decision about whether or not they wanted to move forward with someone new.