See Pic
Hollywood Life

Rebel Wilson & Rumored Boyfriend Jacob Busch Make Their Red Carpet Debut — See Sexy New Pic

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch
SplashNews
Rebel Wilson poses for a photograph on the red carpet at the opening night of the multiple Award-winning new Australian show 'Muriel's Wedding The Musical' at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 March 2019. Muriel's Wedding the Musical is an Australian stage musical, based on the 1994 film. Opening night of Australian show Muriel's Wedding, The Musical, Melbourne, Australia - 23 Mar 2019
The Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco Pictured: Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch Ref: SPL5189001 240920 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Rebel Wilson seen leaving the gym as she works towards her weight loss goal. *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED* Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: DIIMEX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Rebel Wilson View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Rebel Wilson and made her sweetie Jacob Busch red carpet official, bringing him to a black tie event in Monaco where she showed off her handsome heir of a boyfriend.

Rebel Wilson is head over heels for new squeeze Jacob Busch and is showing him off to the world. The two walked a red carpet as a couple in Monaco, as they attended the Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on September 24. The pair was dressed to the nines, with Rebel, 40, showing off her 40 pound weight loss in a figure hugging strapless metallic gown featuring swaths of lavender and silver. She wore her blonde locks down with some light waves in them and went accessory free with no jewelry, as the best accessory of the night was the handsome 29-year-old Anheuser-Busch heir on her arm.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch
Rebel Wilson and rumored boyfriend Jacob Busch make their red carpet debut at Monaco’s Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Photo credit: SplashNews

Jacob looked dashing in a black tux and looked very European chic wearing black loafers with no socks. He put his arm around Rebel’s ever-shrinking waist, as they posed together for photographers before entering the black-tie affair. Once inside, Rebel shared some photos to her Instagram stories of the two making too-cool for the event poses outside the venue, while lit up by moonlight.

Rebel made Jacob Instagram official earlier in the day, as the two were aboard a private flight to the Mediterranean principality. She showed an IG photo of herself waking up from a cozy bed inside the jet, while sharing another photo of Jacob seated and looking out the window at the clouds below around sunrise.

The two then posed together in a group photo from their helicopter trip in to Monte Carlo, with actresses Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale along for the ride, as they were all apparently heading to the same event. “Hottest Monaco crew” Rebel wrote on the IG story photo while putting her arm around Jacob, as Kate and Helen stood to the right in the frame.

Rebel has been open about her weight loss journey ever since Australia (and most of the world) went into lockdown quarantine in March due to COVID-19. The Pitch Perfect star had already made her pledge over New Years 2020 that it was going to be her “Year of Health,” as she said she likes to give themes to each year as a goal. During March through May, Rebel began dropping weight, thanks to controlling her emotional eating habits and really upping her exercise. By August the actress has dropped an impressive 40 pounds, so her “Year of Health” has really paid off. Rebel had previously named 2019 as her “Year of Love” and dedicated it to finding a man, but with no luck. It just turns out she was a year too early.