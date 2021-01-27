Miley Cyrus Hopes TikTok Tailgate Performance ‘Opens Doors’ For Her To Headline A Super Bowl Halftime Show

Miley Cyrus is being ‘tight lipped’ but a source tells us she’s planning an epic performance for fans including some of her most iconic hits!

Miley Cyrus, 28, is all set to headline the first-ever NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, FL on Feb. 7! The digital event is happening ahead of the game — which includes The Weeknd as the official Half Time Show performer — but Miley definitely has her eyes on the prize. “This isn’t just about the NFL pregame concert, this could also definitely open doors for Miley to perform at a Super Bowl Halftime Show,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Miley thinks it’s incredible that she gets to headline for the first ever TikTok Tailgate party and she is going to give them a show like they’ve never seen before,” the source went on, teasing what she has in-store for fans. “She’s being pretty tight-lipped surrounding details of her performance at this point because she doesn’t want to ruin any surprises. But there are rumors she’ll be mixing up some of her signature classics like ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ and ‘We Can’t Stop’, along with her newer hits,” they added.

The performance will take place at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, where 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers will be in the audience — which makes the moment extra special for Miley. “Miley is thrilled that she has this opportunity to perform for thousands of health care workers at the Super Bowl. She truly sees them as heroes and it’s such an honor for her to be able to give back in any way she can,” the insider said. For fans at home, the performance will stream on NFL’s TikTok page, with CBS airing parts during a Pregame Show broadcast.

Tiny Desk airs tomorrow at 12 PM ET on NPR’s YouTube 🎙🦅☠️🖤 @nprmusic pic.twitter.com/IJuAv79vZb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 27, 2021

The Plastic Hearts singer announced the performance on Sunday, Jan. 24 and slayed in a promo photo for the event! The 28-year-old showed off her figure in a black and pink latex bodysuit designed like a cheerleader outfit. She paired it with knee-high stiletto boots and held onto festive pink pom-poms in her hands. “I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!” she wrote in her caption.

Ever a perfectionist, Miley is going to make sure she delivers the best performance possible for her fans. “She’s been performing on huge stages all her life and so she’s not nervous, but she absolutely wants this to be perfect and is completely hands on to make sure every detail is exactly how she envisions it,” our source spilled. “Anybody who knows Miley knows that she always keeps people guessing and she wants to give the people an epic tailgate party that will set the stage for an incredible showdown between the Bucs and the Chiefs,” they concluded. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.