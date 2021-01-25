Miley Cyrus Rocks Skintight Latex Jersey After She’s Announced To Perform At Super Bowl — See Pic

Miley Cyrus put on her pompoms and a latex cheer outfit to promote the ‘TikTok Tailgate,’ which will air right before the Super Bowl. The pop star will be performing live for 7,500 healthcare workers on game day.

Miley Cyrus, 28, will be headlining the first-ever NFL TikTok Tailgate! It’s the NFL’s first ever year putting on such an event, and is exactly what it sounds like: the “tailgate” will be a warmup event right before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7. To promote the event, Miley dressed up like an NFL cheerleader in a black and pink latex bodysuit with matching knee-high stiletto boots and, of course, held hot pink pom-poms. You can see the photo, here.

The NFL Instagram account shared the photo of Miley’s cheerleading outfit, and revealed the very special guests who’ll be attending this TikTok Tailgate event in Tampa. The VIP guests are the very same people fighting on the battlegrounds of COVID-19! “@mileycyrus will be at Super Bowl LV to perform at the first-ever #TikTokTailgate – the NFL’s pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who have been invited to attend #SBLV,” the NFL captioned the post.

You can tune into the Disney Channel alum‘s TikTok Tailgate at 2:30 p.m. ET right on the NFL’s TikTok page (@NFL) on Feb. 7, which will run for two hours. If you don’t have the app, don’t worry; Miley’s performance will also air on CBS’ Super Bowl LV Pregame Show. Miley also shared a message about the upcoming performance, writing on Instagram that she “can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests,” who are the “health care workers” from Tampa and across the U.S.

This will be a unique year for the Super Bowl, as its inaugural TikTok Tailgate event suggests. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 22,000 seats will be occupied, which is about 30 percent of the stadium, according to The New York Times. This is a record-setting number for lowest attendance of a Super Bowl game ever. While 7,500 health care workers are being given free tickets, the other 14,500 tickets are being sold to fans who are then picked by a lottery. Tom Brady, who is now playing for the Buccaneers, is also setting a record yet again for the NFL player with the most Super Bowl appearances. This will be the former New England Patriots‘ quarterback’s 10th time fighting for the Vince Lombardi Tropy.