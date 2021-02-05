See Pic

Cody Simpson Passionately Makes Out With His Hot New Bikini-Clad Girlfriend — See Sexy PDA Pics

Cody Simpson, Marloes Stevens
Photo by: Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx 1/28/19 Cody Simpson at the 61st GRAMMY Nominee Celebration at Second Floor.
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Australian singer Cody Simpson was seen out with his girlfriend, model Clair Wuestenberg in Venice Beach today. The two hopped onto his vintage Honda Moto for a ride after lunch at The Butchers Daughter on Abbot Kinney.
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cody Simpson enjoys lunch with friends and a pretty mystery blonde at Cafe Habana in Malibu. The Aussie, singer's lunch date leaned over and kissed him while they were eating. They seem very much in love and were laughing and cuddling, and then enjoyed each others company at the park together.
View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening Writer

Cody Simpson enjoyed a public kissing session with model Marloes Stevens amid their St. Barts getaway. The lovers also had fun in the ocean, after Cody recently qualified for the Olympic swim trials.

Cody Simpson, 24, and Marloes Stevens, 28, look like they’re very much on cloud nine, judging by a new photo that surfaced from their St. Barts getaway. The Australian singer and model were pictured passionately kissing while vacationing on the Caribbean island on Feb. 4, with Marloes’ arms tenderly wrapped around Cody amid the intimate moment. The couple looked hot themselves amid the steamy PDA act: Cody showed off his tatted bicep as he sweetly put his hand on Marloes’ waist, while the editorial beauty looked fit in a bikini top and black biker shorts.

Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens sweetly kiss in St. Barts on Feb. 4, 2011.

Cody and Marloes also took their PDA to the water. At one point, while goofing around on a wooden dock, Cody showed off his impressive strength by lifting up Marloes…with just the sheer strength of his legs. This is no surprise, however, considering that Cody’s not only a top-notch singer and poet, but athlete too.

Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens are pictured here enjoying a day in Malibu in Nov. 2020.

Cody will be competing in the “100 Fly” event at the 2021 Australian Swimming Trials this June; the “High Forever” singer revealed that it was his “first” time ever qualifying for the Olympic trial in Dec. 2020. “Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13 year old Australian champion when I received an opportunity in music that I couldn’t refuse,” Cody explained in an Instagram post. He later added, “Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am poolside once more.”

What’s also not surprising is the chemistry between Cody and Marloes that you witnessed above. “Marloes has amazing chemistry with Cody and she feels close to him even though they’ve only been dating a short while,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in January. The insider added, “Marloes relocated to LA from Belgium in October but she and Cody began showing interest in each other on Instagram in early September by liking each other’s photos before she even moved out here. They’ve been nearly inseparable since they began dating and she gets along great with his family.” The duo was first spotted together in Nov. 2020, about two months after his split from Miley Cyrus, 28, was confirmed.