See Pics

Miley Cyrus & Yungblud Spotted Showing PDA As They Hang Out At L.A.’s Rainbow Room

Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
American singer, songwriter and actress Miley Ray Cyrus on the runway at the Marc Jacobs fashion show during Fall / Winter 2020 / 2021 Fashion Week in​ New York, NY on February 12, 2020. (Photo by Jonas Gustavsson/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Miley Cyrus Helps MAC Announce a $10 Million Donation for Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 07: Singer Miley Cyrus wearing Tom Ford arrives at the Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show held at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Miley Cyrus Helps MAC Announce a $10 Million Donation for Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief. BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 24: Singer Miley Cyrus wearing a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and Bvlgari jewelry arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Miley Cyrus might have found herself another musician beau, as she was photographed getting cozy and flirty with Yungblud in a L.A. bar.

Miley Cyrus seems to be into foreign born singers. Following her 10 month relationship with Australian musician Cody Simpson, 24, she was photographed showing plenty of PDA with British born singer Yungblud at L.A.’s iconic Rainbow Room bar on Thursday, Mar. 25. Miley and Yungblud — real name — Dominic Richard Harrison — were seen getting super affectionate, with the 23-year-old running his hands through Miley’s blonde hair as she was seated at a table. You can see the photos here.

In another photo, Yungblud — who was rocking fire-engine red hair — was seen sitting next to Miley with his feet up on the table. He leaned over and put his finger up to her mouth, and the 28-year-old was photographed seductively giving his digit a nibble. She was also photographed leaning in close, having a deep yet smile filled conversation with the “11 Minutes” singer. He was later seen holding her head in his hand as she gazed into his eyes.

Miley Cyrus and Yungblud
New couple alert? Miley Cyrus and Yungblud were photographed flirting and showing off PDA at L.A.’s Rainbow Room. Photo credit: MEGA/Shutterstock.

Miley was originally hanging at the Sunset Strip haunt with a group of male friends. When Yungblud arrived at their table, Miley put her hands up to her chin and gazed at him like a snack, as he stood and greeted her table mates. Her pal sitting on her right side seemed to know Yungblud well, sporting a large, welcoming smile as he joined the group.

Miley looked like a total rocker chick, wearing a sleeveless lavender crop cop and low-waisted jeans with a wide lavender belt featuring large silver studs on it. She accessorized with chunky silver bracelets and several necklaces, as well as multiple earrings. Miley’s mullet is long gone, and she’s now sporting a chic short rocker shag ‘do.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus has fully embraced her rocker persona ever since the release of her ‘Plastic Hearts’ album in Nov. 2020. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Miley’s last serious relationship was with Cody, and it ended in Aug. 2020 after they were together for 10 months. She’s been happily single ever since. Yungblud dated fellow singer Halsey beginning in late 2018, but they later split around Sept. 2019. A month later she stepped out with new beau Evan Peters and addressed her breakup with Yungblud via a since deleted tweet. The 26-year-old wrote, “Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ed up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.” Halsey’s now expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.