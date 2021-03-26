Miley Cyrus & Yungblud Spotted Showing PDA As They Hang Out At L.A.’s Rainbow Room

Miley Cyrus might have found herself another musician beau, as she was photographed getting cozy and flirty with Yungblud in a L.A. bar.

Miley Cyrus seems to be into foreign born singers. Following her 10 month relationship with Australian musician Cody Simpson, 24, she was photographed showing plenty of PDA with British born singer Yungblud at L.A.’s iconic Rainbow Room bar on Thursday, Mar. 25. Miley and Yungblud — real name — Dominic Richard Harrison — were seen getting super affectionate, with the 23-year-old running his hands through Miley’s blonde hair as she was seated at a table. You can see the photos here.

In another photo, Yungblud — who was rocking fire-engine red hair — was seen sitting next to Miley with his feet up on the table. He leaned over and put his finger up to her mouth, and the 28-year-old was photographed seductively giving his digit a nibble. She was also photographed leaning in close, having a deep yet smile filled conversation with the “11 Minutes” singer. He was later seen holding her head in his hand as she gazed into his eyes.

Miley was originally hanging at the Sunset Strip haunt with a group of male friends. When Yungblud arrived at their table, Miley put her hands up to her chin and gazed at him like a snack, as he stood and greeted her table mates. Her pal sitting on her right side seemed to know Yungblud well, sporting a large, welcoming smile as he joined the group.

Miley looked like a total rocker chick, wearing a sleeveless lavender crop cop and low-waisted jeans with a wide lavender belt featuring large silver studs on it. She accessorized with chunky silver bracelets and several necklaces, as well as multiple earrings. Miley’s mullet is long gone, and she’s now sporting a chic short rocker shag ‘do.

Miley’s last serious relationship was with Cody, and it ended in Aug. 2020 after they were together for 10 months. She’s been happily single ever since. Yungblud dated fellow singer Halsey beginning in late 2018, but they later split around Sept. 2019. A month later she stepped out with new beau Evan Peters and addressed her breakup with Yungblud via a since deleted tweet. The 26-year-old wrote, “Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ed up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.” Halsey’s now expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.