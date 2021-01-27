See Pics

Halsey Pregnant: Singer Debuts Baby Bump In Crochet Bikini Top For Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Surprise! — Halsey’s pregnant! The singer announced the exciting news on Instagram with photos from her maternity shoot! She posed with her bare baby bump on display in series of topless snaps!

Halsey has a baby on the way! The Grammy-nominated singer, 26, revealed she’s expecting on January 27, by sharing a trio of gorgeous photos from her maternity shoot [SEEN HERE]. “Surprise,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a baby, bottle and rainbow emojis. Halsey, who posed topless in two of the three snaps, showed off her growing belly and tattoos.
It’s unclear who the father of her first child is, though, Halsey tagged a man named Alev Aydin in her pregnancy announcement. In the comments, Aydin wrote, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” to which Halsey gushed, “I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already.” Aydin also re-shared the singer’s baby bump photos to his Instagram Stories and added two red heart emojis. However, neither Halsey, nor Aydin has verbally confirmed he is the father. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Halsey.
Since the “Without Me” singer has been so secretive about her pregnancy, many fans are questioning if her ex, English rocker, Yungblud (née Dominic Richard Harrison) is the father. The two began dating in January of 2019, and they split in September of that same year. The breakup news coincided with Halsey’s then-new relationship with American Horror Story actor, Evan Peters. They eventually called it quits in March of 2020. Additionally, Halsey dated rapper G-Eazy, on and off from 2017 to 2018.
Halsey’s pregnancy comes a few years after she suffered a miscarriage in 2015, right before a stage performance. “I’m like, ‘I have to cancel this show!” the “Bad At Love” singer recalled during a July 2016 interview with Rolling Stone. “And everyone’s kind of like, ‘Well, it’s Vevo LIFT, and it’s three-million impressions, so … no one knew what do to. It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life. That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong,” she continued. “I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just start throwing up.”
While Halsey said she didn’t know why she suffered a miscarriage, she admitted, “I beat myself up for it because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f**king overworked – in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom,” she explained, adding, “I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f**k down.”
During the same interview, the singer noted her desire to experience motherhood. “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world,” she said. — Now, that day is finally here.

In April of 2018, Halsey discussed freezing her eggs amid her battle with endometriosis — a painful disorder, in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows on the outside instead, and it could make getting pregnant difficult. “Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” Halsey said during an appearance on The Doctors. 

She continued: “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

In March of 2019, Halsey took to Twitter to share, “I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support.” She continued, “I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness.”