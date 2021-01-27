Halsey Pregnant: Singer Debuts Baby Bump In Crochet Bikini Top For Gorgeous Maternity Shoot
Surprise! — Halsey’s pregnant! The singer announced the exciting news on Instagram with photos from her maternity shoot! She posed with her bare baby bump on display in series of topless snaps!
In April of 2018, Halsey discussed freezing her eggs amid her battle with endometriosis — a painful disorder, in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows on the outside instead, and it could make getting pregnant difficult. “Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” Halsey said during an appearance on The Doctors.
She continued: “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”
In March of 2019, Halsey took to Twitter to share, “I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support.” She continued, “I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness.”