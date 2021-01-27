Halsey Pregnant: Singer Debuts Baby Bump In Crochet Bikini Top For Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Yungblud (née Dominic Richard Harrison) is the father. The two began dating in January of 2019, and they split in September of that same year. The breakup news coincided with Halsey’s then-new relationship with American Horror Story actor, Since the “Without Me” singer has been so secretive about her pregnancy, many fans are questioning if her ex, English rocker,(née Dominic Richard Harrison) is the father. The two began dating in January of 2019, and they split in September of that same year. The breakup news coincided with Halsey’s then-new relationship with American Horror Story actor, Evan Peters . They eventually called it quits in March of 2020. Additionally, Halsey dated rapper G-Eazy , on and off from 2017 to 2018.

Halsey’s pregnancy comes a few years after she suffered a miscarriage in 2015, right before a stage performance. “I’m like, ‘I have to cancel this show!” the “Bad At Love” singer recalled during a July 2016 interview with Rolling Stone . “And everyone’s kind of like, ‘Well, it’s Vevo LIFT, and it’s three-million impressions, so … no one knew what do to. It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life. That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong,” she continued. “I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just start throwing up.”

While Halsey said she didn’t know why she suffered a miscarriage, she admitted, “I beat myself up for it because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f**king overworked – in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom,” she explained, adding, “I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f**k down.”

During the same interview, the singer noted her desire to experience motherhood. “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world,” she said. — Now, that day is finally here.