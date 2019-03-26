Halsey Reveals She’s Had 3 Miscarriages & 4 Surgeries While Suffering From Endometriosis

Halsey is being surrounded by fan support after bravely revealing her struggles with endometriosis and admitting she’s in ‘pain every day.’

Fans rallied around singer Halsey, 24, when she opened up on Twitter about having three miscarriages and four surgeries as a result of suffering from endometriosis. The “Without Me” hit-maker was candid in a series of tweets on Mar. 24 as she explained what it’s like living with the chronic illness. “I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness,” according to a Twitter screenshot shared by the Daily Mail.

Halsey also shared her frustration in response to people commenting on social media that she is “always sick” and tried to explain it with a bit of humor. “Me, with a chronic illness, staring into the camera like I’m on the office,” she tweeted. “I’m a pretty competent individual. But I’m a whole entire idiot when I’m sick. You don’t understand the true meaning of ‘im baby’ till u see this s**t. I need to retire from life.”

After Halsey candidly addressed fans she received overwhelming support. One Twitter follower referenced Halsey’s three miscarriages in what now seems to be a deleted tweet, writing, “Oh god I only knew about the one miscarriage, I’m so sorry.” Another fan shared her well wishes adding, “I never knew Halsey had 3 miscarriages omfg I’m so sorry that happened to her, my heart breaks for the idol I love so much to end up having to explain about her difficult times.”

In April 2018 Halsey discussed her struggle with endometriosis during a guest appearance on The Doctors. “I think doctors can tend to minimize, you know the female experience when it comes to dealing with it,” she said. “My whole life, my mother had always told me, ‘Women in our family just have really bad periods.'” But Halsey’s concern about her excruciating symptoms increased while she was busy touring and playing at concerts. “I was fainting all the time,” she added. “And I got misdiagnosed with chronic fatigue, with anxiety, they were telling me I was fainting because I was anxious.”

The multitalented star explained that she woke up one day in “so much pain” and was “bleeding so much.” She also revealed a harrowing story of managing to make her way inside a hotel to “vomit” before collapsing in the street outside her tour bus. Luckily, Halsey has the support of millions of fans who completely understand what she’s going through. Endometriosis affects more than 200 million women worldwide and is described as an “often painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus (the endometrium) grows outside your uterus,” according to the Mayo Clinic.