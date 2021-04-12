Iggy Azalea Rocks Skintight Leather Studded Pants & A Sexy Tank For Hot New Look

Iggy Azalea is taking on a rocker vibe with her newest outfit. She donned skin-tight leather pants with silver studs and a black tank top.

Iggy Azalea decided to say “Hi!” to her Instagram followers by showing off a new look. The 30-year-old looked more rocker than rapper with her silver studded black leather pants, which she matched with a black tank. The tight top featured red trim around the neck and shoulder and “Christian Dior” spelled out in dramatic letters, so it was obvious what design house she was wearing.

Iggy shared two photos in the outfit, where she stood with her legs apart, showing off her trim limbs. The leather pants hugged her figure to perfection, and with her top tucked in, the mother of one’s waist looked so incredibly slim. Iggy wore her blonde hair pulled back in a tight bun for the photos, as to let her amazing body grab all of the focus. Either the photos weren’t current, or she has ditched the neon green locks the “Bounce” rapper has been sporting.

Iggy has shown before that she likes to do the rocker look every now and then. On Feb. 3, 2021 she donned elastic waisted black leather pants and a tight, one-shouldered top with vintage photo and logo of the iconic 70s rock back KISS on the front. It even featured a slashed side cut out to expose her toned torso.

When Iggy isn’t serving up fashion on the ‘gram, she’s showing off how she’s a proud mom to son Onyx. The rapper managed to have a secret pregnancy and gave birth to the boy — whose father is her ex Playboi Carti — in the spring of 2020 without her fans knowing. It wasn’t until a June 10 IG stories post that she confirmed his existence once rumors grew to hot that she had secretly become a mom.

“I have a son,” she wrote. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

But as Onyx grew, Iggy was so proud of her little boy that she wanted to share him with fans. She revealed his name and shared his sweet giggle in a July 14 audio post, and soon began sharing photos of her beloved little guy. By Nov. 26, she shared a snapshot of her son sleeping on her lap aboard a private plane. She gushed in the caption, “Big kid. In spite of all its plot twists 2020 is somehow the greatest of my life so far because of onyx. I’m Thankful today & every day until I die that I have such a sweet, kind, beautiful boy.”