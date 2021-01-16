Gallery

23 Hot Pics Of The KarJenners In Leather: Kim, Kylie & More

kim kardashian
Kendall Jenner
One fashion trend that the KarJenner sisters can ALL agree on is leather. The famous family members have all worn different versions of leather ensembles over the years.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are always on top of the latest trends, and one style that they’ve all been sporting for years is leather looks. From jackets, to dresses, to skirts, pants, boots and more, we’ve seen the Kardashian girls rock just about every leather look imaginable. Of course, the sisters always pull off the look perfectly, and we’ve rounded up some of their best leather looks.

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian steps out in a strapless leather dress and jacket. (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian was out and about in California when she wore a strapless leather dress which had a red cross across the midsection. She paired it with even more leather, as she wore a long black coat with the mini dress. She also rocked pointy-toed heels and styled her hair in a long, dramatic braid to add even more fierceness to her night out look. Only Kim could double up on leather and make it look this damn good!

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner out in a black leather dress. (Backgrid)

Just like her big sister Kim, Kylie Jenner was also spotted out in a black leather dress. The ensemble hugged every inch of her famous curves, and she dressed up the look with open-toed black heels. Kylie wore her hair down and flipped up at the bottom, and was photographed getting out of her car in the daytime look, which was perfect for a business meeting or lunch.

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian in tan leather outfit. (Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian really went all out with this full leather look. She wore tan-colored leather pants, along with a matching blazer for the perfect business-formal look. Underneath the jacket, she wore a nude bodysuit, which was tucked into her pants. Khloe completed her outfit with open-toed shoes, a sleek ponytail and sunglasses.

There are plenty of more KarJenner leather looks where these came from! From Kendall Jenner in a little black dress to Kourtney Kardashian in a pair of leather shorts and much more, scroll through the gallery above for more pics.