Kim Kardashian Slays In Sexy Leather Jumpsuit While Cozying Up To Kanye In Romantic New Pics

Kim Kardashian wished her followers a ‘Happy Sunday’ when she posted two gorgeous eye-catching photos of herself sharing a sweet and stylish moment with her husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 43, proved they’re one of the hottest couples in the world when they posed for brand new photos while all decked out in fashionable leather outfits. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the pics with her rapper hubby to Instagram on June 28 and wished her followers a “Happy Sunday” in the caption. In the photos, Kim can be seen standing in front of Kanye while outside on what looks like a wooden porch as a blue sky and green hills peek out behind them.

The brunette beauty is wearing a brown leather jumpsuit that includes a top with spaghetti straps and cut-out pieces on the sides and matching flared out pants. Kanye is wearing his own similar black leather long-sleeved jacket and matching pants and both of them are also wearing sunglasses. In the first photo, Kanye has his hands on Kim’s hips as she puts her hands on top of his and leans back, and in the second photo, Kim is turned toward Kanye as she puts her arms around his neck and he places his hands on her backside.

Once Kim’s pics went public, fans shared their opinions in the comments section. “Beautiful,” one comment read. “Greatest couple of all time,” another read. Others wrote about the gorgeous location the couple was in. Although Kim didn’t confirm where they were in the pics, many assumed it was Wyoming, where they have often stay.

Kim’s latest photos with Kanye come after she shared her gratitude for him in a sweet Father’s Day post on June 21. The post included two pics of her and Kanye with their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, standing and posing on the same outside porch as her most recent pics. She topped it off with loving words in her caption.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!” the caption read.