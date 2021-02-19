Christina Aguilera, 40, Proves She’s Loving Leather Pants In Another Sexy Look With Tight Turtleneck Top

Christina Aguilera was back in one of her favorite trends: black leather pants! The singer worked a pair of high-waisted pants less than two weeks after sporting the look!

No one can take Christina Aguilera‘s crown when it comes to her reign as the queen of black leather pants. The stunning singer, 40, shared two new photos to Instagram on February 18 where she was rocking the winter trend once again! In the photos, Xtina stunned in her favorite pair of high-waisted, wide leg black leather pants with a psychedelic turtleneck, which featured hues of deep lilac, gray, and more.

The “Candyman” singer also added a bit of retro flair to her style, too, with a pair of bold, purple shades and a little purse designed like a Rubik’s Cube! Instead of a caption, the mother-of-two simply added a purple crystal ball emoji to her post and fans were all about it. “Lavender Lady,” one fan dubbed the singer with a series of fire emojis. Another chimed in to say that Christina looked “so gorgeous” in her outfit. But the singer and noted fashionista has been rocking the black leather pants trend for some time.

The pant style is seemingly Christina’s go-to look this winter, and she showed off her love of the trend with another fashion post less than two weeks ago. In the series of snaps posted to Instagram on February 6, Christina practically looked like Kim Kardashian‘s twin. She sported the exact same pair of black leather pants, along with a gray bodysuit, matching cobalt boots, and a long leather jacket.

When it comes to signature fashion takes, no one is doing it quite like Xtina! On the Grammy winner’s milestone 40th birthday, Christina sported a skintight bodysuit while turning a hallway in her luxurious home into her own personal catwalk. “Coming for you 40,” she captioned the video of herself strutting through her home to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Body.”

The singer has always been a beauty and fashion icon, from the late ’90s to the early aughts up to today. But Christina’s journey to loving herself and her body has had its ups and downs. Fortunately, Christina is now in a place where she knows exactly how she defines herself and beauty. “True beauty for me is the ability to know you and project what you are in an unmistakable light,” she shared in an interview with L’Officiel Italia. “Not always pretty, far from perfect, but pure.” As for her style, Christina is purely being her most authentic self!