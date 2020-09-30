Interview
Christina Aguilera Insists She’s Done Trying To Have A ‘Perfect’ Body Despite Anxiety Over Image

Christina Aguilera
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 16020 -- Pictured: Christina Aguilera -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Christina Aguilera 'Mulan' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Mar 2020 Wearing Galia Lahav
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Aguilera thrills fans, including Real Housewife Erika Jayne, on the first night of her new Las Vegas residency. The star was performing her new Xperience show at Zappos Theater. Xtina changed costume several times during the two-hour performance of her greatest hits. Pictured: Christina Aguilera BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
News Writer & Reporter

Christina Aguilera revealed that she’s ‘not going on a diet’ and has learned to ‘accept’ her own ‘individual beauty’, in a new revealing interview.

Christina Aguilera, 39, is happily embracing her body despite battling anxiety over her appearance on a regular basis and she’s not worrying about what anyone else thinks. The singer admitted that she can be “hypercritical” about herself in certain moments but she’s always trying to “push” herself to be the best person she can be, in a new revealing interview with L’Officiel Italia. ”I have often clashed with my anxieties and with being hypercritical towards myself, but I have never stopped looking for new ways to push myself further, without neglecting to protect myself,” she told the outlet when discussing accepting herself for who she is.

She further explained that even though some members of society may not think she looks “pretty or perfect”, she thinks they need to “get over” the fact that she’s not going on a “diet” to change any part of herself that’s “unique.” “I’m not going on a diet, get over it … Each of us is an individual and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique,” she said. “You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else.”

Christina Aguilera, seen here at a previous outing, is embracing what makes her ‘unique’. (MEGA)

“True beauty for me is the ability to know you and project what you are in an unmistakable light,” she added. “Not always pretty, far from perfect, but pure.” She went on to also give advice to others who may be trying to navigate through anxiety and/or body image issues.

“Be kind to yourself. We are all walking on the path of inner research, it is our work as human beings and each one follows a different path, so it makes no sense to make comparisons,” she explained. “‘Swim in your lane. If you waste time looking over your shoulder to see what others are doing, you lose sight of it,’ is the best advice I’ve ever been given.”

Christina Aguilera looks beautiful while posing at an event. (MEGA)

Christina’s confidence and ability to accept herself for who she is may have to do with the years she’s spent in the spotlight. She had her first major breakthrough in 1999, when she topped the music charts with her single “Genie in a Bottle”. She went on to release many more hit songs and albums and has flourished in her personal life as well.

She was married to Jordan Bratman, 43, from 2005 until 2011 and they share a son Max Liron,12, together. After their separation, she happily became romantically involved with her current partner, Matthew Rutler, 35, with whom she shares daughter Summer Rain, 6, in 2010. The lovebirds became engaged in 2014.