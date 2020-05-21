Christina Aguilera ‘Dares’ Fans To Be ‘Fearless’ About Their Mental Health During Quarantine — ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Christina Aguilera stripped down for a ‘recharging’ moonlight swim, and shared a snippet from her diary as she opened up about mental health while in quarantine.

Christina Aguilera, 39, got very candid in a new Instagram post. The singer opened up about her mental health while isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing snippets of what she’s written in her diary. “Today I’m starting #DiaryDares,” the Burlesque star captioned the photo, tagging some of her famous friends including Demi Lovato and Lizzo. “Especially at this time, it’s essential to dig deep, listen to ourselves, & create a ‘safe space’ for one another.”

The “Beautiful” hitmaker went on to explain that fans could join in, and look inward to to “share current or past experiences (hardships or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we wish to live when we come out of this, and what we want to leave behind.” She also talked about why she likes to keep a diary. “They keep me grounded and centered, and allow me to reflect and listen to my own voice- amongst all the noise of this business,” she wrote. “Reviewing them, I am thankful to be able to look back on how my life has shaped me and how my journey has led me here.”

The mom-of-two even challenged her pals like Halle Berry, Alicia Keys, and Cleo Wade to start sharing their diary entries with their fans. “I dare us to be real, fearless, take away the filters and be comfortable enough in our own individual beauty. I dare us to come together and share our feelings in a time that is uncertain – whether we may feel scared, lonely, and everything in between. I dare us to read each other’s truths and support them. Lift each other up,” she wrote, before urging her 6.8 million followers to join the movement. “It’s #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth and this kind of sharing is so important and cathartic. And we will feel better and be stronger because of it.”

Earlier in the week, Christina shared a photo of herself going for a “recharging moonlight swim”. The snap showed the blonde beauty laying in her pool in a black one-piece swimsuit, draping her long tresses around her neck. She looked incredibly radiant, and fresh faced, as she donned a baby pink lip color with very minimal makeup.