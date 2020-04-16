Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Christina Aguilera Wows With Stunning ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ Rendition On Disney Special

Christina Aguilera
Shutterstock
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 16020 -- Pictured: Christina Aguilera -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Christina Aguilera 'Mulan' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Mar 2020 Wearing Galia Lahav
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Aguilera thrills fans, including Real Housewife Erika Jayne, on the first night of her new Las Vegas residency. The star was performing her new Xperience show at Zappos Theater. Xtina changed costume several times during the two-hour performance of her greatest hits. Pictured: Christina Aguilera BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Aguilera thrills fans, including Real Housewife Erika Jayne, on the first night of her new Las Vegas residency. The star was performing her new Xperience show at Zappos Theater. Xtina changed costume several times during the two-hour performance of her greatest hits. Pictured: Christina Aguilera BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Christina Aguilera left us all speechless with her stunning rendition of ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ from ‘The Lion King’ during the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ on April 16.

Christina Aguilera, 39, can literally sing any song and slay it. That’s exactly what she did during the Disney Family Singalong special. The singer dazzled with her beautiful performance of The Lion King’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” Every single note Christina totally nailed. Christina performed from her home and she kept us entranced from start to finish.

It was a bit of a surprise when it was announced that Christina would be singing the hit Lion King song and not her most notable Disney song, “Reflection” from Mulan. Christina recorded a single version of the song from the film and it became her debut single in 1998. It remains one of her most memorable songs. While it’s never a bad time to hear her sing “Reflection,” it was awesome to see Christina sing another Disney classic.

“Can You Feel The Love Tonight” has been performed by so many incredible artists. Elton John originally performed the song in the 1994 animated movie The Lion King. The song went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. For the live-action version that was released in 2019, the song was performed by BeyoncéDonald GloverSeth Rogen, and Billy Eichner.

The Disney Family Singalong special was planned so families everywhere could take a break and share in the joy of Disney at a time we all need some happiness. Other performers included Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Josh Groban, and more. Each performer went deep into the Disney music archive to pick out one of their favorite Disney tunes to give us one magical night to remember.