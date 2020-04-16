Christina Aguilera Wows With Stunning ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ Rendition On Disney Special

Christina Aguilera left us all speechless with her stunning rendition of ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ from ‘The Lion King’ during the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ on April 16.

Christina Aguilera, 39, can literally sing any song and slay it. That’s exactly what she did during the Disney Family Singalong special. The singer dazzled with her beautiful performance of The Lion King’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” Every single note Christina totally nailed. Christina performed from her home and she kept us entranced from start to finish.

It was a bit of a surprise when it was announced that Christina would be singing the hit Lion King song and not her most notable Disney song, “Reflection” from Mulan. Christina recorded a single version of the song from the film and it became her debut single in 1998. It remains one of her most memorable songs. While it’s never a bad time to hear her sing “Reflection,” it was awesome to see Christina sing another Disney classic.

“Can You Feel The Love Tonight” has been performed by so many incredible artists. Elton John originally performed the song in the 1994 animated movie The Lion King. The song went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. For the live-action version that was released in 2019, the song was performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner.

The Disney Family Singalong special was planned so families everywhere could take a break and share in the joy of Disney at a time we all need some happiness. Other performers included Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Josh Groban, and more. Each performer went deep into the Disney music archive to pick out one of their favorite Disney tunes to give us one magical night to remember.