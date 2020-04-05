Christina Aguilera Goes Wild Over Melissa Gorga’s Singing & Compares Her To Mariah Carey

We didn’t know Melissa Gorga could hit notes like that! The ‘RHONJ’ showed off her skills in a sweet throwback video remembering her late father-in-law.

Christina Aguilera, 39, can add talent scout to her resume! The “Dirrty” singer just gave Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, 41, the best compliment ever and compared her vocals to one of the greatest of all time. Melissa briefly showed off her high whistle register in a sweet throwback video remembering her late father-in-law Giacinto Gorga — also dad to her sister-in-law and RHONJ cast mate Teresa Giudice — leading Christina to write, “Wow you got some Mariah notes.” Mic drop, anyone? The comment seemed to confuse some fans, who immediately began freaking about the potential friendship between the women! “@melissagorga omg you know @xtina ?!” one follower remarked, while another added, “so cute that u girls are friends.”

The video was a hilarious memory of Giacinto, who passed away at the age of 76 just two days ago on April 3, as the Italian grandpa expressed his frustration over his daughter-in-law’s cooking! With a large boiling pot on the stove, Melissa was seemingly making pasta that wasn’t quite up to Giacinto’s standards. The grandpa went on a hilarious rant as he stood in front of the stove, while Melissa motioned that her head was about to explode and began to sing (but also scream). “I’m going to miss this crazy guy❤️ even when he was going to take his belt off because I wasn’t doing the pasta right! 😩 #RIP 🇮🇹,” she captioned the short video, posted Saturday, April 4.

Even at home, Melissa stunned in the video as she rocked a charcoal gray crewneck and black yoga leggings! The mom-of-three kept her highlighted brunette hair back in a sleek ponytail, practical for an afternoon in the kitchen.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Giacinto across social media, and Melissa posted a lovely tribute to him on April 3. “Heaven just got another angel🙏🏼 You’ve been the only Dad I’ve known for the past 16 years,” Melissa began her emotional post, captioning a photo of her, husband Joe Gorga, and Giacinto. “You were such an incredible man and such a loving Nonno.. they don’t make them like you anymore. Thank you for teaching my husband how to treat his wife the way you treated yours. Thank you for teaching me how to cook everything I make. Thank you for all the energy you’ve always brought everywhere you went. Run to your wife. She’s waiting for you❤️ RIP we will miss you forever.💔”