Christina Aguilera looked fabulous when she showed off her glam makeup routine in a fun TikTok to celebrate the last day of Pride Month!

As Pride Month has officially come to an end, Christina Aguilera, 39, celebrated by posting a video of herself doing her makeup on TikTok. In the video, Christina looks gorgeous in a lowcut scoop neck black long-sleeve T-shirt as her platinum blonde hair was sleek and straight while parted to the side. The popstar sang along to her hit song, “Glam,” as she applied her makeup to the lyrics which say, “Blush on, lashes long, mascara strong. Lips, eyes, cheeks, face, give it style grace.” Christina started the video with no makeup, showing off her flawless natural face, however, she completely transformed by the end of the video.

Starting off with no makeup, the singer took her look to a whole new level when she appeared in the video rocking a bold red lip, a metallic silver smokey eye, super long lashes, and a totally different outfit. She ditched her T-shirt for a long-sleeve black sequin dress with a plunging V-neckline and threw on a pair of massive diamond, dangling cross earrings. Xtina even had a glamorous black fan at the end of the video as she was pictured fanning herself while camera flashes that resembled paparazzi, lit up her face while she posed.

Christina shared the video on June 30, with the caption, “Let’s get glam! Celebrating the last day of #PrideMonth #pride #glam #bionic.” When it comes to Christina, absolutely anything is possible and she’s known for being fabulous and super dramatic with her makeup and clothing.

We absolutely loved this video of Christina and she just proved, yet again, that she is unbelievably fabulous.