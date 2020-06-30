Beauty
Sarah Hyland’s Hairstylist Shares 5 Easy Steps To Get The Perfect Hairstyle To Wear With A Face Mask

Now that the country is slowly starting to open up, it’s time to get back outside & luckily, Sarah Hyland’s hairstylist, Ryan Richman, shared with HL exclusively, the perfect hairstyle to rock with your face mask!

After months of being stuck inside during quarantine, the country is starting to reopen and that means we have to start doing our hair again. Now that we’ll be going out wearing protection, Sarah Hyland’s, 29, hairstylist, Ryan Richman, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how to achieve an easy but chic hairstyle to wear with your face mask.

Ryan creates gorgeous hairstyles for tons of celebs including Tina Shenow, Doja Cat, Florence Welch, Joey King, Madelaine Petsch, Alexa Demie, and Masie Williams, just to name a few. Luckily, Ryan shared his expertise with us and gave us five steps to follow in order to achieve a simple but gorgeous hairstyle that will go perfectly with a face mask, and Ryan said, “think volume and texture.” You can follow his five steps below.

Sarah Hyland’s hairstylist, Ryan Richman, shared with HL exclusively, the perfect hairstyle to rock with your face mask! (REX/Shutterstock)

1. “On dry hair spray Monat Reshape Root Lifter focusing at the root. Lift the hair section by section and spray generously until you’ve gone through all of your hair.

2. “With the concentrator nozzle of your blow dryer attached, direct your blowdryer on high heat at the root of each section while pulling the hair directly off the scalp with your fingertips. Flip upside down to make this process easier and for more volume.”

3. “Using a flat iron on low (fine hair) to medium heat (coarse hair), start at the root and as you move the flat iron down towards the ends begin moving the iron up and down in a smooth ‘S’ like motion to create a gentle flat iron wave. Focus on the front of your hair.”

Sarah Hyland’s hairstylist, Ryan Richman, who styled Sarah’s hair in a gorgeous ponytail at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, shared five simple steps you can take to achieve the hairstyle. (REX/Shutterstock)

Ryan noted, “A flat iron is a great way to create an imperfect tousled or beachy look in minutes. Work through the hair quickly and don’t worry about each section having the exact same wave. The goal is to add a few bends to each section to create a natural tousled look.”

4. “Spray a generous amount of Monat Studio One Dry Texturizing Spray throughout your hair as you shake out your flat iron wave with your fingertips. Throw the hair to your favorite side for a voluminous textured style.

5. “Finish with Monat Restyle Instant Sculpting Taffy. Rub a small amount between your palms. Work through the hair from root to ends for added definition and hold to your style.”