Christina Aguilera Rocks Sexy White Dress While Fangirling Over Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

We certainly aren’t the only ones with ‘WAP’ on repeat! Christina Aguilera posted a sultry new selfie, and revealed she’s loving Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new song.

Christina Aguilera, 39, is loving Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s new track “WAP”. The “Beautiful” hitmaker was feeling super empowered by the new song, and shared a sultry snap in her pool on August 8. “#WAP got me feelin some type of way,” she captioned the pic, which was shared with her 7 million followers on Instagram. The “Lady Marmalade” singer rocked a white see through tank top-style dress as she immersed herself in the water. She threw her arms back and titled her head away from the camera, while offering the camera a sultry pout.

In true Christina fashion, she rocked a bright red lipstick and slicked her platinum blonde tresses back. She also accessorized with a silver necklace. “Omg live your best life queen!!!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “WELL… IM IN LOVE.” Thousands of others jumped into the comments section with flame emojis and heart eye emojis.

It comes just one week after the Burlesque star shared a rare video of her family. The clip featured highlights from her vacation with fiance Matthew Rutler and her kids Max, 12, and Summer, 5. The singer revealed she went on a road trip in an Airstream trailer in the stylized video that featured a sweet montage of pics, and even drone shots, set to the tune of Coldplay‘s hit “Green Eyes”.

Christina and Matthew started dating in late 2010, and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2014. They welcomed Summer just six months later. Christina is also a very proud mom to Max, from her first marriage to Jordan Bratman, whom she split from in 2011. Fans don’t often see much of her kids — one of the last times they were in the spotlight was while posing with their mom in Harper’s Bazaar after she dropped an amazing comeback album.