Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Video With Fiance Matthew Rutler, Son Max, 12 & Daughter Summer, 5

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 16020 -- Pictured: Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera 'Mulan' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Mar 2020
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Aguilera thrills fans, including Real Housewife Erika Jayne, on the first night of her new Las Vegas residency. The star was performing her new Xperience show at Zappos Theater. Xtina changed costume several times during the two-hour performance of her greatest hits.
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Aguilera thrills fans, including Real Housewife Erika Jayne, on the first night of her new Las Vegas residency. The star was performing her new Xperience show at Zappos Theater. Xtina changed costume several times during the two-hour performance of her greatest hits.
Mom-of-two Christina Aguilera doesn’t share pics of her kids very often — but the former ‘The Voice’ coach just posted the sweetest family video.

Christina Aguilera, 39, is notoriously private when it comes to her family, but the “Beautiful” hitmaker just posted the sweetest glimpse into her recent camping getaway. The Burlesque star shared a video with her 6.9 million Instagram followers featuring highlights from her trip with fiance Matthew Rutler and her kids Max, 12, and Summer, 5. The singer revealed she went on a road trip in an Airstream trailer in the stylized video that featured a sweet montage of pics, and even drone shots, set to the tune of Coldplay‘s hit “Green Eyes”.

“The ones who make it all worth it,” she captioned the clip, which began with an aerial view of scenic rock formations before gliding over a stream to zoom in close on Christina and her fam. The video then cuts to happy snaps of the family enjoying nature, including a shot of Matthew holding Summer on his shoulders with Max by his side, as they stand in a lake. Summer also smiled sweetly while holding their family dog, who clearly came along for the ride, too!

The adorable family also spent time horseback riding, before beside a stream and soaking in the sun. How serene! At one point, Christina could even be heard giggling from behind the camera as she filmed Summer lying on her towel amid a dreamy landscape. The video ended with Christina and her mini-me son Max waving to camera, which was on a drone, as the aerial shot pulled away.

Christina shared a rare video with her adorable family. Image: AP

The adorable couple started dating in late 2010, and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2014. They welcomed Summer just six months later. Christina is also a very proud mom to Max, from her first marriage to Jordan Bratman, who she split from in 2011. Fans don’t often see much of her kids — one of the last times they were in the spotlight was while posing with their mom in Harper’s Bazaar after she dropped an amazing comeback album.