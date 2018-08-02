Christina Aguilera Poses With Son Max & Daughter Summer In Rare Shoot For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

It’s Xtina like we’ve never seen her — well, at least in awhile! The mother of two doesn’t often pose for pics with her little ones, but she made an exception for the fifth annual ICONS spread in ‘Harper’s Bazaar.’

Could Christina Aguilera, 37, and her kids be any cuter? Sometimes it’s easy to forgot that the powerhouse vocalist has two little ones at home since she’s been so busy releasing an amazing comeback album, but her shot in the Harper’s Bazaar annual ICONS spread sure was a great reminder. The magazine focused on musicians this year, so of course Xtina was included, but we love that her kids were featured in the beautiful black and white shot as well. In the pic, her 10-year-old son, Max Liron, peers out from over her shoulder, his chin resting on his hand. And her three-year-old daughter Summer Rain is just as adorable as her name, sitting in her momma’s lamp wearing star jeans and tennis shoes. Christina looks stunning between them in an oversized jacket and pants with her hair pulled back.

But we didn’t just get to see Christina in the middle of motherhood — we were able to hear about it as well. The singer opened up about her role to the mag, saying, “I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have.” Amazing, right? She’s been a judge on The Voice and she’s blown us away with hit singles time and time again, but when it gets down to it, Xtina puts her role as a mom above all else. Sure, her social media accounts are devoid of kid pics at the moment, but not everything on Instagram is as it seems.

She wasn’t the only artist to have her kids featured front and center in the spread. Everyone posed for a family pic, whether it was Bruce Springsteen and his daughter on the newsstand cover or Kanye, North and Saint West on the subscriber cover.

We’re so happy that Christina was included so that we could get this sneak peek into her family life. Just look at how happy and comfortable Summer and Max look with their mom — too cute!