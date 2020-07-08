Kim Kardashian Shows Off Fiery Red Locks As She Poses For Pouty Selfie — See Pic

Just days after her husband, Kanye West announced he was running for President, Kim Kardashian shared a sultry snap in a red wig.

Kim Kardashian is changing up her look! The 39-year-old took to Instagram on July 7 to share a selfie wearing a fiery red wig — and she looked fantastic! The snap showed the mom-of-four holding up the peace sign and giving the camera a major pout, as she pulled her bright tresses out of her face, allowing only two strands of hair to frame her face. She also wore a tiny orange cropped tee, with all but one button undone. The SKIMS founder captioned the pic simply with the peace and lips emojis, as she rocked dramatic eyeliner and long lashes.

It comes just days after she received a ton of backlash on social media when she shared her husband Kanye West‘s initial tweet about him running for POTUS on Saturday, July 4. She only added an American flag emoji to her own tweet but that was enough for people to be enraged that she would even consider supporting him. “Democracy is not a play thing for the rich and famous. Real lives are at stake,” one person wrote in response while another chimed in with something similar by saying, “They don’t care. This is all a fame game for them, the consequences of which they will not suffer.”

For Kim, not supporting Kanye and his ambitions is never an option, a source close to the KKW Beauty magnate tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim will always stand by her husband whether she disagrees or agrees with him,” the source said. While Kim may “not always agree with his thoughts and ideas,” she’ll support Kanye “no matter what he says or does,” the source added. And that’s great for Kanye right now, because he just did something controversial.

The rapper announced on July 4 that he’s entering the presidential race, just four months before the general election. Kanye, a huge supporter of President Donald Trump, declared on Twitter that he’s now running against him: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION”