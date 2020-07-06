Kim Kardashian ‘Supports’ Kanye West ‘No Matter What’ After He Announces POTUS Run: ‘She’ll Never Stray’

If Kanye West really wants to run for president, then Kim Kardashian will do whatever it takes to get him into the Oval Office, a source tells HL exclusively. She’ll stand by him through anything.

Kim Kardashian is standing by her man. Despite the backlash she got from outraged voters for endorsing Kanye West‘s presidential bid, she’s frankly not paying them any attention. For Kim, not supporting Kanye and his ambitions is never an option, a source close to the KKW Beauty magnate tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim will always stand by her husband whether she disagrees or agrees with him,” the source said.

While Kim may “not always agree with his thoughts and ideas,” she’ll support Kanye “no matter what he says or does,” the source added. And that’s great for Kanye right now, because he just did something controversial. The rapper announced on July 4 that he’s entering the presidential race, just four months before the general election. Kanye, a huge supporter of President Donald Trump, declared on Twitter that he’s now running against him: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION”

Kanye has yet to announce any more details about his presidential campaign or platform, or even which party he’s representing. Fans may want to wait a second before making their Kanye 2020 t-shirts, the source warned. “It’s really hard to say how serious Kanye is about running, because when Kanye gets an idea in his head he goes for it,” they explained. “But realistically, it seems really difficult [to enter the race] with the election so close and Kanye knows that. He still supports Trump because he is very passionate about Trump’s stances.”

White House or not, Kim will be right by Kanye’s side for the whole journey. They’re a “united front,” the insider said. And Kanye actually loves that he and Kim disagree on issues. “They have healthy discussions and disagreements constantly over things,” the insider told us. “It’s one of the many things Kanye loves about Kim. She may not always agree with his thoughts and ideas, but she will never not stand by her man. So, regardless of what actually happens with this, she supported his tweet and that’s why she retweeted it. She will never stray.”