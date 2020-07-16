Mariah Carey Brings Back Her Iconic ’90s Curls In Adorable Selfie With Daughter Monroe, 9: See Then & Now Pics 

Mariah Carey brought back her iconic ’90s curls in a new selfie with her 9-year-old daughter Monroe on July 15! Take a look at the pop icon’s different hairstyles through the years!

Mariah Carey and voluminous curls are so synonymous. The 50-year-old singer, whose memoir is set to release this September, shared a series of selfies to Instagram on Tuesday — a closeup shot of her glam, and an adorable snap with daughter Monroe, 9. She simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

(Photo credit: Mariah Carey/Instagram)

Mariah, who’s also mom to Monroe’s twin brother Moroccan, put her brown-blonde locks on full display in the first photo of her post. She had her curly locks styled in a high ponytail, with a few shorter curls hanging in her face. Mariah’s hairstyle took fans back to the ’90s, when the singer was known for her big, bouncy curls.

Some of Hollywood’s hottest stars praised Mariah’s look in the comments, with singer Jojo writing, “The most gorgeous curls!!!!” Grammy-winning icon Chaka Khan and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown both left heart emojis in her post.

Mariah celebrated Monroe and Moroccan’s 9th birthday back in April. She shares the twins with ex, Nick Cannon, who she’s maintained a close friendship with since splitting in 2016.

Though the twins have very famous parents, Mariah and Nick try to raise their kids as “normal” as possible. Nonetheless, if Monroe and Moroccan decide to someday enter the entertainment biz, the proud parents will support their brood.

“Mariah and Nick know their kids are really talented and just want them to be happy, so if singing makes them happy, they totally support it,” a previously source shared with HollywoodLife. “They are very well rounded, kind kids and both are quiet and shy a lot of the time, too. They’re also very studious and they both get really good grades. They are actually pretty strict parents and keep them on a very strict schedule. They’re very normal kids.”