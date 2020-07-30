Kendall Jenner Rocks Stunning White Crop Top On Day Out: See 23 More Pics Of The Karjenners Slaying in Trendy Look

Kendall Jenner’s latest crop top outing is one of the many that the KarJenner women have been rocking for years.

The KarJenner women (Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian) are bound to turn heads no matter what they are wearing. From sweatsuits to glam dresses, they have done an excellent job at giving their millions of fans something to ogle over anytime they are seen out and about. One of the trendy items that they’ve been sporting for a very long time are the ever so popular crop tops. It is something they will no doubt be seen in during the summer months as the midriff-baring looks pair wonderfully with the very hot weather we are currently experiencing.

Kendall Jenner Stuns In Malibu

Kendall, 24, was the most recent of the KarJenner women to been seen in her gorgeous crop top. The model sported a white version of it that she wore with a pair of red gingham print pants during a lunch outing with one of her friends in Malibu.

Kim Kardashian Sizzles In New York City

The Big Apple shone that much brighter when the KKW Beauty founder, 39, enjoyed a night out on the town in her gold crop top that put her toned abs on display. Kim is an expert at making casual look fabulous as she worked the shiny top with a simple pair of grey sweats.

Khloe Kardashian Serves Biker Chick Realness

Vroom vroom! Mother-of-one Khloe, 36, channeled the sexiest biker chick in the world when she was seen out and about in this risque look. She matched her black crop top to her pants that also included a snakeskin jacket, knee-high leather boots and a pair of stunner shades. Werk!

Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy Workout Ensemble

Crop tops can work with pretty much anything and that includes workout gear! Kourtney, 41, pair this energetic look by combining her white crop top and bright red sweats to perfection.

Kylie Jenner Steals All The Focus On The Red Carpet

Style superstar Kylie, 22, has been the name on everyone’s lips anytime she arrives at a red carpet event. She kept that tradition going at the Marie Claire‘s Image Maker Awards in 2017 where she stunned in a bold crop top ensemble with large leg cutouts.

Need even more inspo? Then get clicking through the gallery above to see several other KarJenner crop top looks!