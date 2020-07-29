Kendall Jenner Gushes Over Glam Room Inspired By Kim & Art Kanye Helped Her Get For $8.5 Million Home 

Kendall Jenner’s the latest cover star of ‘Architectural Digest,’ where she gives a tour of her LA mansion! She says she sought inspiration from sis Kim Kardashian and Kanye West while designing her home.

Kendall Jenner has a keen eye for art and home decor. The supermodel, 24, takes Architectural Digest inside her $8.5 Million LA mansion in the magazine’s September issue — in which she also covers. Kendall, who admits she spent a year renovating her humble abode, wanted a “peaceful” and “calm vibe” when designing the inside. So, who better to call than Kanye West.

Upon entry, Kendall’s guests are greeted with an art piece by James Turrell, which the mag describes as an “ovoid wall sculpture, animated by shifting, computer-programmed LED lights.” The circular structure appears to be embedded in a plain white wall, as seen in the below home tour video. The unique piece of wall art usually runs around $50k — though an exclusive Turrell piece could be worth much more.

“I’ve always been a huge Turrell fan. I was introduced to his work by [my brother-in-law] Kanye [West], who collaborates with him,” Kendall says in the accompanying interview. “I wanted this piece to be a focal point of the house, and I’m so hyped to have it here,” she adds.

“Kind of the first thing when you walk in — I’m really proud of it, is my James Turrell,” Kendall says in the video, noting that she’s always wanted one of the artists’ pieces. “I was really excited when I got it. It’s so peaceful and calming and he actually makes these pieces to meditate in front of. It’s actually called ‘Scorpius’ and I’m a Scorpio, so I hold it close to my heart.”

Moving into the more glamorous areas of her home, Kendall reveals that her glam room walls were inspired by none other than her sister, Ye’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

“This is my glam room. Also a very used room in my house,” she says, as the camera pans across a wall filled with her many magazine covers. “This wall of magazines is something that Kim started a long time ago,” Kendall notes, admitting that she, along with her other famous siblings, “all kind of copied [Kim]. So I’ll give her full credit for this idea. We all have these walls in our house. It makes you feel food about stuff, you know.” Kendall’s glam room also contains a private door to the outside “so my glam people can come in and out really easily, and not have to walk through the whole house.”

Kendall’s tranquil abode features warm, neutral tones and organic textures, as described by the mag. Her rooms are filled with other colorful, contemporary artwork by Barbara Kruger, Raymond Pettibon, Richard Prince and Sterling Ruby.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s home was designed by the talented mother-son duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements, as well as designer-to-the-stars Waldo Fernandez — who described the model’s taste as “more funky” than the rest of her famous family. Kendall’s Hollywood Hills mansion was previously owned by Charlie Sheen.