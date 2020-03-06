Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen: New Video Tour Goes Inside Their $33.9M Mansion & Master Bedroom

You’ve never seen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Massachusetts mansion like this! The couple has put up their over 5-acre property for sale, thus requiring an in-depth look at what you too could own.

We knew Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s abode was spacious, but this is a whole new level of luxury! The married couple of 10 years has listed their massive five-bedroom, five-bath home in Brookline, Massachusetts for $33.9 million. There’s a reason the mansion was given such a whopping price tag! For the first time ever, a complete virtual tour of Tom and Gisele’s home was released on March 3, and it was one impressive showcase of interior design after another as the video panned across each room.

From the spacious living room that displayed a romantic view of the snowy forest outside, to the rustic tree stumps in Tom and Gisele’s bathroom, the home was the perfect balance between opulence and rustic nature. The home is situated against one of the golf holes of Massachusetts’ The Country Club, meaning it was greenery as far as the eye could see! The house is in tip-top shape too, considering that it was only built in 2015 by architect Richard Landry. Aside from Tom and Gisele’s big master bedroom, the video also revealed the smaller bedrooms that served as the adorable living spaces of the parents’ children: son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7 (Tom also shares an 11-year-old son, John, with his ex Bridget Moynahan, 47).

You can watch the full home tour above! There are many changes happening in Tom’s life at the moment; in addition to his family’s big move, the six-time Super Bowl champ is currently a free agent as his future with the New England Patriots remains unclear. We’ve heard that the 42-year-old NFL star hopes a bigger paycheck is in this future, though! “Tom wants to get paid and he wants to play till he is at least 45. He has had an amazing career, but has always taken a back seat when it comes to getting the money he deserves for the benefit of the team as a whole. With this next contract being his last contract, he wants to be paid how an elite quarterback should be paid, and that is to get at least $30 million a year,” a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in February. Could an even bigger home also be in Tom’s future?

No matter what’s going on in Tom’s life, he always has Gisele by his side. “She’s a wonderful woman, who inspires me every day! She has my heart. I am very proud of her,” he gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the Hollywood For Science Gala in Los Angeles on Feb. 21. Tom also told us he intends to “rest” during his break from football, saying that he “need[s]” it.