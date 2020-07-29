Kendall Jenner Reveals Massive Walk-In Closet Filled With Designer Clothes In $8.5 Million Mansion Tour

Kendall Jenner is stunning on the cover of the latest issue of ‘Architectural Digest’ — as is her lavish multi-million dollar mansion! The model gives a full-on tour of her bohemian-style LA home, which features colorful artwork and a massive closet!

Kendall Jenner is living the good life inside her $8.5 Million LA mansion, as seen in the September issue of Architectural Digest. The supermodel, 24, also covers the latest issue in a strapless metallic dress. In an accompanying video, Kendall opens the doors to her humble abode, and what’s inside will amaze you.

Kendall’s tranquil digs features warm, neutral tones and organic textures, as described by the mag. Her rooms are filled with colorful, contemporary artwork by Barbara Kruger, Raymond Pettibon, Richard Prince and Sterling Ruby. A head-turning wall sculpture by James Turrell greets guests upon entry.

“I’ve always been a huge Turrell fan,” Kendall admits, noting, “I was introduced to his work by [my brother-in-law] Kanye [West], who collaborates with him.” Kim Kardashian‘s sisters adds, “I wanted this piece to be a focal point of the house, and I’m so hyped to have it here.”

Kendall’s home was designed by the talented mother-son duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements, as well as designer-to-the-stars Waldo Fernandez — who described the model’s taste as “more funky” than the rest of her famous family. The home, which was previously owned by Charlie Sheen, is something Kendall noted as being one of her proudest accomplishments.

“This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like,” Kendall tells the magazine. “In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun.”

As for Kendall’s style when it comes to her personal space? — “I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” she describes. “My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

And, despite the chaos in her life, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says she’s not much of a partier. “I’m not a huge party person. There aren’t a lot of ragers going on here,” she admits of her swanky neighborhood. Though, Kendall’s the opposite. “I like turning on music, lighting the fireplace and candles and watching NBA games with my friends,” she adds. The model previously dated Philadelphia 76ers power forward, Ben Simmons. She’s recently been spotted around town with Phoenix Suns star, Devin Booker.

When she’s at home, Kendall also enjoys cooking in her eye-catching teal kitchen. And, she says she’s improved her “chef game.”

The model explains, “At this point, I’m a pretty good cook. [Sister] Kylie [Jenner] and I were super-lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her sh-t together. They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency,” she reveals, adding, “They also taught me that a house is always a work in progress.”