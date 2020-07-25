21 Stars Slaying In High-Waisted Shorts For Summer: Kendall Jenner & More

High-waisted bottoms are SO in style these days, and stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more have perfectly slayed the trend while out and about.

Low-rise is on the outs, and high-waisted looks are back and better than ever. With summer in full swing, high-waisted shorts are a definite go-to for a casual outing. Over the years, many of our favorite celebrities have rocked the high-waisted shorts look, and we’re using them for inspiration for our summer 2020 style!

With legs for days, it should come as no surprise that Kendall Jenner knows how to rock short shorts like a pro. She can wear her shorts in just about ANY style, but for the outing seen above, she wore high-waisted daisy dukes. The model paired the look with a simple white t-shirt and jacket, along with casual sandals. A small portion of her stomach showed between the teeny top and high-rise shorts, and it was the perfect warm weather look.

Emily Ratajkowski took a bit of a different approach to the high-waisted look. Rather than wearing jean shorts like Kendall, she stepped out in high-waisted biker shorts. She paired the look with a cropped sweatshirt, as well as sneakers and socks. The athleisure-style look was perfect for Emily’s quick outing to walk her dog on the streets of NYC. Bike shorts are VERY in these days, and a high-waisted pair is key.

Another fan of high-waisted shorts is Gigi Hadid. She met up with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, for lunch in New York City during the summer of 2019, and kept cool and casual in her daisy duke look. The model paired her high-waisted jean shorts with a white tank top and clunky white sneakers. She kept cool with her hair pulled back into a slick bun, as well. With long legs like Gigi’s, high-waisted is a go-to style choice.

Speaking of legs and daisy dukes — Hailey Baldwin also rocked that look while heading to a photo shoot. Her high-waisted jean shorts came up above her belly button, but she still showed some skin by pairing the bottoms with a white crop top. Hailey accentuated her legs even further by adding a pair of heels to the otherwise casual look. Oh, and since she was out and about amidst the coronavirus pandemic, she made sure to wear some protective face gear, as well!

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart has proven that high-waisted shorts can even work on a fancy red carpet. She wore black shorts, which she paired with a cropped blazer. To dress up the look a little further, Kristen wore a unique pair of black and white heels, and had her hair and makeup fully done. Gowns and even mini dresses are more common on red carpets, but Kristen is never one to follow the rules, and she slayed in her high-waisted look.

As for Halsey, she stepped out while wearing jean shorts and a strapless, lacy bandeau top while out and about. She paired the look with combat boots and a hat, while also going makeup-free to keep it cool and casual. There are plenty of other amazing high-waisted shorts looks from our favorite stars, and you can see more by scrolling through the gallery above!